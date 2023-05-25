Sustaining Boggsville: How one southeastern Colorado site preserves history

Even though it went bust about 10 years later, Boggsville’s brief boom had lasting impacts on southern Colorado’s history.

“What we’re most proud of is that this was a multicultural community and peaceful,” Pointon said. “It was the very first non-fortified settlement in the area. And pretty much everyone was welcome here.”

Historic records show agrarian Boggsville was mostly peaceful. An irrigation ditch built by Boggs and others like John Prowers and Robert Bent runs through the land and was the first of its kind in the Arkansas River Valley, according to the National Park Service.

Jess Hazel/KRCC Damage awaiting funding for repair inside the Thomas Boggs house in Boggsville.

History Colorado awarded more than $500,000 in grants last year for repairs to the site, like restoring the roof and windows of one of the original homes. But there’s plenty of work that still needs funding.

“We’ve got a ways to go but we’re working on it,” Pointon said. “This is a work in progress. Always!”

Pointon’s focus now is continuing the restoration of existing features and making the site more sustainable.

Kathleen Tomlin directs the John W. Rawlings Heritage Center and Museum in Las Animas and said there’s not many volunteers available to take care of the place. She said the solution is to hire employees.

“I think it’ll generate more grants and more help,” Tomlin said. “And I think you have to pay people more because the younger people aren’t volunteering like our generations did. So you’re just gonna fizzle out if you don’t do that sustainability.”