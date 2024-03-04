Las Animas County reaches $1.5 million settlement with man tased in face by deputies

While on their way to the shop, former Deputy Mikhail Noel pulled over Nathaniel Espinoza, whose father parked his truck behind the traffic stop to stay nearby. Lt. Henry Trujillo arrived soon after as Noel’s backup and ordered Kenneth Espinoza to leave the scene.

Body camera footage showed Trujillo yelling and cursing at Espinoza for pulling up behind his son. A chaotic argument ensued, during which Noel and Trujillo gave Espinoza conflicting directions on whether he could stay where he was.

Espinoza began to pull away when he was told to leave, then stopped after being ordered to stay. At that point, both Trujillo and Noel pointed their guns at him. Both yelled for him to get out of his pick-up truck, and the officers put him in handcuffs before taking him to Trujillo’s patrol car.

“Hold on, okay guys,” Espinoza said in recordings released by the sheriff’s office. “I’m going peacefully.”

Las Animas County Sheriff's Office/Mehr Law PLLC via AP This still image taken from a Las Animas County deputy's body camera and provided by Mehr Law PLLC shows Kenneth Espinoza. Espinoza was hit with a Taser in his face while being arrested on Nov. 29, 2022 in Trinidad, Colo.

Espinoza told Trujillo he was having trouble fitting into the back of the vehicle because his leg was stuck, but Trujillo continued yelling at him and threatened to shock him if he didn’t comply. After becoming frustrated with the situation and yanking Espinoza back onto the sidewalk, Trujillo and Noel both deployed their Tasers at close range.

Prongs from one of the Tasers hit Espinoza in the face, while the others hit his chest. Officials said data from the devices showed the deputies shocked Espinoza about 35 times.

Trujillo eventually forced Espinoza into the patrol car’s backseat and took him to jail, where he threatened to put Espinoza in a restraint chair, which is only supposed to be used for violent detainees.

Undersheriff Rey Santistevan initially said in a report that the arrest and tasing were justified,, but he later admitted that he hadn’t reviewed any of the body camera footage before signing off on the officers’ accounts.

An independent investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office concluded that the deputies had no cause to arrest Espinoza, misused their tasers and filed inaccurate reports after the fact.

The third-party investigators also recommended the sheriff’s office consider a “referral of a criminal investigation” for Trujillo and Noel’s actions, though neither have faced charges thus far.