How much snow fell so far along Colorado’s Front Range?

People along the Front Range are digging themselves out Friday following one of the biggest snowstorms the state has seen in recent years.

So how much snow has the state seen thus far?

Downtown Denver saw between 6 inches and a foot of snow over the last 48 hours, while Denver International Airport reported just over 2 inches of snow. The suburbs further west are looking at a little more than a foot.

In Lakewood, resident Loren Havener said the snow is tough on his 80-year-old back. But he was still getting ready to fire up the snowblower Thursday to help his neighbors clear their driveways.

“Some of them can't get out, so as long as I can get out, I'm willing to do it,” he said.

Across the street, 12-year-olds Malachi and Weston explored the snowy streets.

“We helped out a car get unstuck from over there,” they said. “We dug it out."

Meanwhile, further south along the Front Range, places like Castle Rock, Larkspur and Monument have seen between 1 and 2 feet of snow since Thursday.

So far, totals in Colorado Springs looked less consistent, with some parts of the city getting a few inches and other areas looking at more than a foot. But more than 10 inches of snow fell at the Colorado Springs Airport, the biggest snowfall the airport has seen in a single day since March 18, 1998, according to the National Weather Service.

Pueblo and places further east saw a few inches of snow, but not nearly as much as parts of the state further north and west.

Drivers should expect difficult travel conditions Friday morning with some road closures. Check your route before you go. The state transportation department is encouraging people to stay home.

The Front Range will have a cloudy day Friday with light flurries through the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to increase to the 30s and 40s this weekend. Next week, Front Range temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s.