Feet of snow drop in parts of southern Colorado as winter storm moves on

Snow is expected to taper off throughout southern Colorado on Friday as winter weather warnings start expiring. As of 10:30 a.m., warnings are still in effect along the I-25 corridor, from southern El Paso County to the New Mexico border. Those alerts also extend west into the San Juan mountains.

The alerts in the Colorado Springs vicinity and Fremont and Pueblo counties are set to expire at noon, while others, including Trinidad, are expected to expire at 6 p.m.

The San Luis Valley has an advisory in place, also set to expire at noon.

Still, even as snow is expected to slow beginning in the northeastern part of the region through the southwest, some school districts and other locations remained closed.

Meantime, Black Hills Energy continues to report outages in communities, including Cripple Creek and Cañon City. Xcel Energy is reporting a smaller number of outages in southern Colorado, with more significant outages in the Denver metro area.

Snowfall amounts vary widely across the region, even within cities, but here is a sampling of what the National Weather Service is reporting: