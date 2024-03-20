Colorado March Madness: CU men win, move to the Round of 64

By Mitch Stacy/AP

Updated at 10:15 p.m. on March 20, 2024.

The University of Colorado men's basketball team beat Boise State 60-53 Wednesday night. Three teams in the state are now in the famed Round of 64 – with the Colorado State University men's team having won Tuesday night and the highly touted CU women's team making its 2024 NCAA Tournament debut Friday night.

Colorado's men's team won its first NCAA Tournament game in three years, wrapping up the First Four with a sloppy win. CU's Tristan da Silva led the team 20 points.

A layup by Eddie Lampkin Jr. and a pair of foul shots from J’Vonne Hadley capped an 11-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 56-49 lead with 24 seconds left in what had been a back-and-forth game. Boise State had to start fouling and Colorado didn’t miss from the line — and that sealed it.

KJ Simpson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Buffaloes (25-10), who advanced as a No. 10 seed to face seventh-seeded Florida in Indianapolis on Friday.

Chibuzo Agbo had 17 points for Boise State (23-11), who dropped to 0-10 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

The start was lethargic for both teams, who had combined for just 25 points at the 10-minute mark of the first half. Boise State went up by six late in the half, but Colorado cut it to 26-24 at the break.

Boise State was 1 for 10 from 3-point range in the first half, while the Buffs were just 1 of 8 from long range.

UP NEXT

Colorado will board the bus for an easy two-hour ride west on Interstate 70 to Indianapolis, where they'll play Florida at 4:30 p.m. ET.