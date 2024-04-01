The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for April 2024

Spring is here and there's a lot of really exciting new, local music to explore; perfect for the seasonal change! April marks the return of the Fort Collins music festival FoCoMx and we will showcase some of those bands this month in addition to other emerging talent from our incredible music community.



Performing at FoCoMx is Denver's catchy indie rockers Elektric Animals who make their return to the Local 303 ahead of their new album release this month! Other Denver bands at the Northern Colorado festival we're highlighting this month includes spoken word Indigenous punk by local legend Gregg Deal's project Dead Pioneers, ethereal psych-rock from Dry Ice, as well as Boulder's rising Americana artist Hunter Stone. Also at the two-day festival in Fort Collins' Old Town the weekend of April 19th is hometown artists like hooky indie pop from Co-stanza, R&B/rap "gold school" duo BBMC, fun hip-hop from I in Team, and dreamy folk pop by Baby Alpaca. Indie 102.3 will be at the festival and these are just a few of the 350 artists performing at 30 different venues that weekend.



We are also thrilled to welcome new-to-Denver singer-songwriter & producer Sunstoney, a Ethiopian-American who writes indie dream pop songs and has a new EP out this month. Also releasing new music in April, pop-punk act Jake's A Gentleman a rising artist who debuted in 2022. VOLORES steps into our Local 303 as we feature some songs from their first album together; the married duo features Flogging Molly bassist Nathen Maxwell. Tune in for new music by The Mssng; the powerfully dynamic Mile High rock band that draws from influences like Interpol and The Killers. They will also perform at our Local 303 Meetup!



Not only will you hear these artists on Indie 102.3 all month long, we'd love for you come meet some of them in person, too! Our monthly Local 303 Meetup celebrates our featured artists and our entire music community. Each meetup has a music meeting where you get to vote on new local songs, a chance to win concert tickets, and a special live performance by The Mssng. The meetup takes place on Monday, Apr. 29 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Hi-Dive, located at 7 S. Broadway in Denver. This event is open to everyone 21+ and free admission.



Thanks to Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge who designs a limited edition screen print poster for each meetup, only 50 printed and available by donation.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!

Baby Alpaca

Photo: Elizabeth Kittrell

Band Lineup: Chris Kittrell (he/him) - Lead Vocals, Guitar, Keys, Autoharp, Producer



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2013



Latest Release: "Lightning" (Single), May 19th, 2023, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: April 19th, FocoMX 7:15pm in the Otterbox Dome Theater



About: Emerging from the vibrant intersections of dream pop and indie rock, Baby Alpaca is the musical alias of the multi-talented Chris Kittrell. With roots extending back to the 2010s, Baby Alpaca has carved a niche within the pop/rock genre, captivating audiences with his ethereal soundscapes and poignant lyricism. Chris Kittrell, the creative force behind Baby Alpaca, is not just a singer and songwriter but also an astute observer of love and the human condition. His work often explores themes of romance, introspection, and the beauty found in the natural world, all while embracing a less-is-more approach that highlights the raw emotion in simplicity. The atmospheric qualities of Baby Alpaca's music, such as seen in tracks from the "Under Water" album, offer listeners a mesmerizing experience that celebrates love in its many forms.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I'm finishing up my 2nd album!!! And can't wait to start sharing the new songs.



You'll Be At FoCoMX This Month! Have you played the festival before? If so, how many times? What do you like about playing festivals, FoCoMX or others? It's my 1st FocoMX!!! I moved to a lake in Colorado during Coronavirus.



Website: http://www.babyalpa.ca/



Get Social: Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, TikTok, SoundCloud, Twitter, Facebook

BBMC

Emily Moore Photo: Emily Moore

Band Lineup: Ramone Love - he/him (Vocals, Production) and Molly Love - she/her (Vocals, Keyboard)



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: “City Lights” (Single), January 13, 2024, Self -Released, Composition by Peter Sagen, Production by BBMC



Upcoming Shows: FoCoMx, R Bar Lounge April 20th, 11:15 - 12:00



About: BBMC is a two piece Hip Hop Duo, featuring lyricist MC Love and vocalist/lyricist Mo Love, combining new wave R&B with the “gold” school lyricism and hard beats that helped make hip hop legendary. We’ve had a beautiful progression in the two years we’ve been around. 2019 was a breakout year for us, playing the CSU Dance Expo, FoCo MX, Mishawaka and Aggie. We have multiple releases on a plethora of platforms, including being featured in Voyage Denver Magazine and participating in every Groundwaves submission hosted by Murs and the Music District. We’ve kept very active while we unable able to have live performances during COVID, drawing inspiration from our travels of 2020, including releasing two EPs “Corona” and “Quarazone”. We have a very experimental approach to hip hop, blending relevant lyrics with old school lyricism and new age and electronic influenced instrumentation.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Our goal this year is to release our first full length album in June or July. This will be a major step for us in our craft. We spent a long part of 2023 redefining ourselves, our art and ambitions. The sound for this new album is different from previous projects. Think of something between J Cole, Mac Miller, Qveen Herby all featured on the newest season of Stranger Things. Our album lies somewhere on that hypothetical track list. It’s given us a major boost of inspiration as well as honing our writing skills as we poetically incorporate a cohesive theme throughout each track. We are very eager to show you what we have been working on.



You'll Be At FoCoMX This Month! Have you played the festival before? If so, how many times? What do you like about playing festivals, FoCoMX or others? We absolutely love FoCoMX, this will be our 4th year participating! Every MX is its own experience and unique microcosm. The ability to reach new people and put them onto what we are doing is astounding. We are eternally grateful everytime MX has put us into the rotation. Plus, being able to see our compadres up on stage throughout the festival fills our cup. This year, we have something really special in store for you. We cannot wait for you to check us out!



Website: https://www.bbmcmusic.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook

Co-stanza

JULIANNA PHOTOGRAPHY Photo: Julianna Williams

Band Lineup:

Ryan Adams (He/Him) - Guitar

Seeder Whaley (He/Him) - Bass

Simon Martin (He/Him) - Drums

Jack Costanza (He/Him) - Lead Vocals and Guitar



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2015



Latest Release: "Staying In" (Single), Released November 29th, 2023



Upcoming Shows:

Moxi Theater on 4/5

Steel City Showcase in Pueblo or 4/13

The Aggie Theater on 4/21 for FoCoMX at 10pm



About: Created and developed in the picture perfect suburbs west of Chicago, Co-Stanza is a pop music project by Jack Costanza with its roots in good vibes and midwest charm. Think of skateboarding with an unsweetened iced tea and your closest homies, 75 degrees and sunny. Think of a couple cold ones and a pontoon boat getting your tan on. Co-Stanza is trying to transport ya to your best mood and get you out of your seat. Co-Stanza’s music primarily comes straight from Jack’s bedroom, plastered with old magazines and photos of friends all over the walls. Drawing from the love and wonder of the world we are lucky enough to live in, Co-Stanza keeps it simple.



To date, Co-Stanza has played with homies like The Moss, The Backseat Lovers, Peach Pit, and amassed more than 3 Million streams on his viral hit, “I Don’t Mind,” and is touring nationwide. Co-Stanza is just tryna hang out and wants to know if you’re free.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Just a lot more music coming soon :)



You'll Be At FoCoMX This Month! Have you played the festival before? If so, how many times? What do you like about playing festivals, FoCoMX or others? We have played twice before and it is such a great festival to be a part of. I love how many venues are involved and that you don’t have to stay in one place or stand in a hot field for hours at a time. It is so great to see all our friends play and to hear new music at places that familiar to us. Overall just a really fun weekend with so much to do and so many people to meet.



Website: Whatiscostanza.com



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok

Dead Pioneers

Photo: Jason Myers

Band Lineup:

Gregg Deal - Lead Vocals

Abe Brennan - Guitar

Joshua Rivera - Guitar

Lee Tesche - Bass

Shane Zweygardt - Drums



Colorado Home: We are scattered all over Colorado, with one in Indiana and one in Florida but call ourselves a Denver band.



Formed: Initial first single came out 2021. Our first full record was September 2023



Latest Release: Dead Pioneers LP, September 16, 2023, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

Hi-Dive (Denver) 8:00pm April 13, 2024 - Spells Record Release Show with Churchfire, Dead Pioneers and Chap



Surfside (Fort Collins) 11:00pm April 20, 2024 - FoCoMX



Punk in Drublic - July 21



About: Dead Pioneers vocalist, nationally known Indigenous artist of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, Gregg Deal, started this project as an extension to a performance piece titled “The Punk Pan-Indian Romantic Comedy”. With the intent to create original music for this performance piece, the Dead Pioneers was born! Working closely with guitarist Josh Rivera and drummer Shane Zweygardt, Gregg tried to form something over the Covid lockdown. Original music from Shane and Josh got things flowing, but things clicked when Gregg met Lee Tesche, lead guitarist for Algiers, at an art residency in Florida and became Dead Pioneers bassist. The Dead Pioneers first single Bad Indian was born! Heavily influenced by Gregg’s Indigenous voice, this gave enough information to begin forming songs and the overall sound of Dead Pioneers. Later adding guitarist Abe Brennan to the crew while recording their first self-titled LP at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, CO. Dead Pioneers is rooted in creating and performing a sound heavily influenced by the punk aesthetic with an edge built on a First Peoples perspective and not afraid to tackle hard political and social issues, standing in solidarity of Indigenous rights, Black rights, Brown rights, Asian rights, Gay rights, Trans rights, Workers rights and beyond. From original songs to spoken word with punk riffs, Dead Pioneers was created with a love of music, a love of art, love of a scene that saves lives as well as the DIY disposition of just figuring it out and seeing what happens.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We have signed a record deal with a label in the UK. We will be making official announcements next month. Additionally, we are currently working on our next album, hoping to have it out early 2025.



You'll Be At FoCoMX This Month! Have you played the festival before? If so, how many times? What do you like about playing festivals, FoCoMX or others? We haven’t played FoCoMX. We’re excited to do it. We did UMS last year and of course we are playing Punk In Drublic this year which is exciting. Festivals are fun because everyone is in the mindset of music and are there to listen, experience and otherwise have a good time. While independent gigs are similar, there is something different about the all encompassing festival and the mental preparation fans get in to. It’s a good time!



Website: https://www.deadpioneers.band/



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify

Dry Ice

Photo: Chloe Barkley

Band Lineup: Pierre (they/them) vocals/guitar, Ethan (he/him) drums, Possum (she/her) bass, Mazzy (she/her) lead guitar



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2017



Latest Release: Underbelly EP released (Possum’s B-day) Feb 29, 2024 independently.



Upcoming Shows:

4/19 @ FocoMX

6/8 @ 7th Circle for Underground Pride



About: A completely unique mix of psych-rock, punk, grunge, and a little shoegaze, Dry Ice is a Colorado-based band that has been experimenting with sounds for about 6 years now. They first formed when Pierre and Ethan were still high schoolers and has now persisted through 3 albums and 2 EPs. Pierre’s ethereal and sometimes whaling vocals create a live performance that is not to be missed. The raw fury and rage of “Zoo” has become legendary amongst the Denver scene. Being a queer and trans-fronted band, Dry Ice has a cause to be passionate about.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’re heading back to the writing room and focusing on some new material. Possum has also started selling new pedals that she makes, she currently has a fuzz pedal for sale and is working on new ones as we speak!



You'll Be At FoCoMX This Month! Have you played the festival before? If so, how many times? What do you like about playing festivals, FoCoMX or others? We have not played FoCoMX before and are very excited to do so! We like playing festivals because there is always a lively feeling in the air and you get a chance to meet and be inspired by new artists.



Website: https://dryiceband.com



Get Social: Dry Ice Instagram, Possum's Pedals Instagram

Elektric Animals

Photo: Seth Beamer

Band Lineup:

Nick Sanders - Vocals, Guitar

Will Hubert - Drums, Bass, Guitar, Keys



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2018



Latest Release:

"Dreaming/Wishing" (Single), March 22, 2024, Open Your Ears Records

"Ready To Go" (Single), April 5th, Open Your Ears Records

A Bear and The Bull. (EP), April 19th, Open Your Ears Records



Upcoming Shows:

FoCoMX (April 20th, 9pm, Aggie Theater)

Our EP Release Show (April 27th, 8pm, Lost Lake)



About: Drawing inspiration from the timeless allure of the 90’s chart-toppers and the pulsating energy or the early 80’s new wave movement, Elektric Animals crafts a musical time capsule, bridging the gap between cherished musical era’s while incorporating modern sensibilities.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’ve already started writing the full length album to follow up the EP and will start recording after a busy summer of great shows!



You'll Be At FoCoMX This Month! Have you played the festival before? If so, how many times? What do you like about playing festivals, FoCoMX or others? We have not played FoCoMX before and we can’t wait! Fort Collins has an excellent music scene and we would love to be a part of it. Playing festivals like this one is so great because it puts you in front of people that haven’t heard you before. The attendees don’t have to go out of their way to discover you and everyone is there hoping to find a few new bands to love. We need that.



Website: https://instabio.cc/elektricanimals



Get Social: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X



Hunter Stone

Photo: Jason Reschka

Band Lineup: Hunter Stone (he/him), Guitar/Vox; Forrest Raup (he/him), Drums; Jonah Wisneski (he/him), Lead Guitar/Vox; Kevin Johnson (he/him), Bass/Vox



Colorado Home: Boulder



Formed: 2021



Latest Release:

Singles - "Santa Fe" on March 15 and "Ballad of a Man with No Name" on April 5

Album: Portraits of the New/Old West, Vol. 2, April 12, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

Vinyl Release Party (w/River Mann) @ Roots Music Project, Boulder, CO, April 12

FoCoMX — 4/20 — Salt River Brewing — 4:15-5 p.m.



About: Hunter Stone has always been drawn to the Wild West. His music blends storytelling and rock and roll with the cinematic backdrop of a cowboy movie. This hybrid of sound has forged into a new genre Stone calls — Western Rock. Stone’s debut album, “Portraits of the New/Old West, Vol. 1 & 2” is available for streaming now.



You'll Be At FoCoMX This Month! Have you played the festival before? If so, how many times? What do you like about playing festivals, FoCoMX or others? I’ve played FoCoMX a couple times now and I love it. I’m excited to play some tunes from “Portraits,” as well as debut some new originals. But the best thing about FoCoMX is — all my friends are there. As soon as my set is done, I’m going to find my other friend’s bands, and new bands, too! There’s so much music. Fort Collins really embraces live music and FoCoMX is the pinnacle of that.



Get Social: Facebook, Instagram

I In Team

Photo: Jesse Haswell, Untapped Potential Studios

Band Lineup: Nick Sanville (he/him) - Vocals, Joe Henry (he/him) - Vocals, Production



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: “Guy Talkwell feat. Glass Fang” (Single), Feb. 17th, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: FoCoMX, April 19th, 7:45pm @ Gilded Goat Brewing Co.



About: Hailing from two completely opposite sides of the country and meeting in Colorado, I In Team has formed a musical alliance above many. Best friends and members, pHonosapien and Nick Sanville, have amassed 20,000+ hours honing their craft and continue to release solo music in-between group releases. With their focus on bringing a fun, artistic, and innovative approach to hip-hop, everything they do is dripping with authenticity. Their debut album “Bad Neighbors” released in 2022 and was followed by a string of big live performances. Their second official album is expected to release in 2024.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’ve got some cool stuff on the horizon, some things we’ll be keeping under wraps until it’s time to share the finished pieces. Our 2nd album, “Goat Food”, will be released sometime this year. That’s our main priority right now. Every other element will feed back into getting as many eyes and ears onto that project as we possibly can. I don’t think either of us have ever been this excited about a body of work. We’ve got lots of solo music on deck as well! The goal this year is to purge the backlog of music we’ve got piled up.



You'll Be At FoCoMX This Month! Have you played the festival before? If so, how many times? What do you like about playing festivals, FoCoMX or others? We have played before! We played together the last two years. Festivals alway have a different energy than regular shows. There’s a wider group of music fans in attendance, so you’re able to showcase your art for a much larger demographic of people who wouldn’t normally come to a rap show. The beauty of FoCoMX specifically, is that the whole draw is focused around the local music community. There’s not a big national name attached that is drawing people in.



Website: https://linktr.ee/iinteam



Get Social: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Jake's A Gentleman

Photo: Anetta Ordnoralova

Band Lineup: Ethan Hill



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: "Quirks" (Acoustic Version) (Single), Sept 15, 2023, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: not that we can announce yet



About: Jake’s A Gentleman is the brainchild of Ethan Hill, a singer/songwriter from

Denver, CO. The project was born in 2023 upon the release of “EP No. 1”, a 6 track blend of punk, alternative and pop elements that somehow feels just as nostalgic as it does fresh. Jake’s A Gentleman brings a high octane live show to every stage and became a first pick as support for national acts such as The Beaches and Scary Kids Scaring Kids. Hill is currently recording new music, with the next single, "Sexy Dangerous," slated to be released on April 26, 2024.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Working on a lot of new music. New single called "Sexy Dangerous" is coming out April 26th and we will premiere on 102.3.



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook

The Mssng

Photo: Lisa Whipple

Band Lineup:

Scott Layman (he/him) Lead Vocals, guitar

Matt Whipple (he/him) Backup Vocals, keys

Paul Christus (he/him) Lead/rhythm guitar

Elliot Hoffman (he/him) Bass

Tony Corona (he/him) Drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: "Rock Island" (Single), March 1, 2024, Self-Released, produced by Chris Beeble, The Blasting Room



Upcoming Shows:

April 27, Lost Lake

June 15, Skylark: Album Release Show



About: The Mssng’s distinctive sound is a cool mix of new wave, grunge rock, dancey post-punk and sultry psychedelic melodies. It's rock music you can really dance to, drawing comparisons to iconic artists like David Bowie, The Cure, Sisters of Mercy, The Killers and Interpol.



Originating from diverse musical backgrounds, the band's journey began in pre-pandemic times, when frontman and songwriter, Scott, and bassist, Elliot, enlisted longtime friends Tony and Paul, on drums and guitar, to form their next project. The addition of Matt on keys and background vocals in 2020 marked the completion of The Mssng's lineup, solidifying their unique, multi-genre approach.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: The Mssng is set to release their upcoming debut album, "Under the Surface," in June 2024. Songs on this album were produced by Chris Beeble at the Blasting Room last November with the first single "Rock Island" debuting in March and the second, "Dance Fever" in April. The Mssng's first two highly-praised singles, 'Wandering I' and '44 Hours,' were previously self-recorded and recently remastered for the album as well. The Mssng has a full schedule of 2024 shows including their album release in June and a record release party slated for fall.



Website: www.themssng.com



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook

Sunstoney

JULIANNA PHOTOGRAPHY Photo: Julianna Williams

Band Lineup: Eman El Saied - (she/her)- main producer/singer-songwriter/synth



Colorado Home: Aurora



Formed: 2015



Latest Release:

“The Mirror is Calling - Single (3/15/24)

“What’s it all for” - Single (4/5/24)

The Mirror is Calling - EP (April 26th 2024)



Upcoming Shows: 4/9 - Skylark Lounge w/ Barbara & Sun Glaciers



About: Sunstoney is an Ethiopian-American singer-songwriter & producer currently based in CO, making dreamy indie pop. Sunstoney explores themes of radical self-love, and self-discovery, believing that everyone deserves to love yourself and the vessel you are in. Her latest release "2079" has garnered praise from indie music blogs like Earmilk sharing, "her expressive songwriting style explores self-love and being confident in one's skin regardless of societal pressures." and District Fray Magazine highlighting her music is "filled with intentional stylizing, yearning melodies, and vivid lyrics. We are under Sunstoney’s spell, entirely taken away by her timeless sound." Her upcoming EP The Mirror is Calling, will be released in April 2024, taking her listeners on another soul-pop driven escape.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I am releasing 5 more short form visuals along with the EP!



Website: https://www.sunstoney.com/



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, Spotify

VOLORES

RICHARD JOHNSON Photo: Richard Johnson

Band Lineup:

Shelby Maxwell – Lead Vocals / Guitar

Nathen Maxwell – Bass / Vocals

Art Brown – Drums



Colorado Home: Monument



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: AGES LP / February 24th, 2023 / Broken Stag Records



Upcoming Shows:

4/15/24: Fort Collins, CO – The Coast

4/16/24: Denver, CO – Mercury Cafe



About: VOLORES’ debut album, AGES, explores universal themes of life, love, and death through dark indie rock, stylish post-punk motifs, and disarmingly frank lyricism. The Colorado-based couple – Flogging Molly bassist Nathen Maxwell and his singer-songwriter wife Shelby – lightheartedly dub their singular sound “mountain goth.”



Organic, haunting, and relentlessly authentic, VOLORES’ broad appeal lies in its raw channeling of the mortal condition, including mental health struggles, that they’ve not only experienced, but experienced together. Simple, yet effortlessly beautiful, AGES celebrates the shared musical passions that brought the Maxwells together – from Leonard Cohen and Elliot Smith to The Cure and Interpol – through unfiltered expressions that cast deeply personal shadows in plain sight, coated only in intuitive melody and elegant songcraft.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are mostly excited to say that we have been working on new music for our sophomore album together, on top of touring the west again in April.



Website: www.voloresband.com



Get Social: Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube