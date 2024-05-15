Walsenburg brings back its community celebration, Porchfest, for a second year

Walsenburg, Colorado, is gearing up for an artistic weekend as the town hosts its second annual Porchfest and Mural Fest on Saturday, May 25. The event combines music and art with community-wide spring cleaning, allowing visitors to wander between yard sales, pop-up concerts and wall-sized works in progress.

The event features local artists and bands performing on (as the name implies) porches and yards throughout the town. There will also be a main stage at Miner's Plaza, where headliner Los Mocochetes from Denver will play, along with supporting acts Birdshield and Desert of the Real.

The musical festival also coincides with the annual Mural Fest, which will see new art going up on walls downtown. The festival started as part of the FAR OUT Murals initiative but is led this year by the gallery and artist incubator neu folk art.

FAR OUT will still be represented at the event; the group’s founder, Yul Jorgensen, is creating one of the pieces. Mural Fest will also include a collaborative wheat paste project by artists Risa Friedman and Kayla Heersink. Nationally-known artist Chip Thomas will also contribute a mural to the town later this summer as part of this initiative.