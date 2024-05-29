Parent company Alterra announces Steamboat Ski Resort is getting a new boss

Alterra Mountain Company, the Denver-based ski resort giant, is shuffling its executive ranks.

The changes mean Steamboat Ski Resort is getting a new boss. Dave Hunter, who has been with the company for six years, is the new president and COO of the resort, Alterra said in a statement. Alterra also announced new leadership at California’s Mammoth Mountain.

Hunter has been in the ski industry for more than 30 years. He came to Colorado in 1997 and worked at Eldora Mountain Resort for 15 years, eventually taking over as director of operations.

“Dave is no stranger to the changing landscape of the ski, tourism and hospitality industries,” Robert Perlman, an executive vice president at Alterra and the former president of Steamboat, said in the statement “As the interim leader of the resort this winter he proved he can effectively guide his team through the various peaks and valleys that come each season.”

Alterra has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in the past several years adding new terrain and upgrading amenities at Steamboat, including a 10-person gondola that opened this winter.

Alterra runs the Ikon ski pass, a competitor to Vail’s Epic Pass. Alterra made news several months ago when it announced it was buying Arapahoe Basin ski area.