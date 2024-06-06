The Denver Fringe Festival

Commemorating five years of supporting independent arts and artists, this year’s festival features an expanded lineup of more than 60 original shows across 20 venues and locations, primarily in the RiNo / Five Points neighborhoods.

New additions this year include FringeART, the festival's first visual art component and show at Ironton Distillery; the Fringe Free-For-All, showcasing pop-up street performances; a satellite location at The People’s Building in Aurora; and a partnership with performances at The Bug Theatre in the Highlands neighborhood. The Denver Fringe Festival runs from June 6-9.

Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night"

OpenStage Theatre & Company presents Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" at Columbine Health Systems Park in Fort Collins, from June 8 to July 13. Debbie Swann, the director of OpenStage's production, said putting on a show outside adds authenticity to the Shakespearean experience but also presents challenges, such as dealing with the unpredictable elements.

In her concept for this production, Swann says she was inspired by her son's participation in a color run. The central character, Viola, “behaves in ways that are unexpected and foreign to this place that she has been shipwrecked. And so as much as she's trying to fit in, she is the color that is splashing up onto everyone as we go through the story.”

All performances start at 7 pm and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and picnic dinners to enjoy the show.. A complete list of performances is online , including a free student/educator performance on June 6th and pay-what-you-can performance on June 13.

Courtesy of the Art Center of Western Colorado The Art Center of Western Colorado.

Friday, June 7

A bevy of new art exhibits in Grand Junction

This week the Art Center of Western Colorado hosts an opening reception for four new exhibits: "Contemporary Clay 2024," "Endless Fascination: Joy in Brush, Pencil, and Pastel," "Principles of Art: Value" and "Reimagined."

Opening reception Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.. with a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres available, at the Art Center of Western Colorado.

Sphere Ensemble "Postcards"

Sphere Ensemble is a 14-piece band of string players: violin, viola, cello and bass. This concert, featuring a global mix of music, closes out the group’s 13th season and includes works by Tchaikovsky, Erik Satie, Willie Nelson, Tito Puente, and Steppenwolf, with a special appearance by the Colorado Youth Symphony Orchestra.

“Postcards,” performed by the Sphere Ensemble, Friday at the King Center in Denver and Saturday at the Broomfield Auditorium. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The Aspen Historical Society Hoedown

Activities during this free afternoon festival include live music, steam engine demonstrations, historical tours and family-friendly games. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

This free Hoedown is Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen.

Garden Conservancy Open Days in Pueblo.

Saturday, June 8

Garden Conservancy Open Days

For those who just love to see what’s hiding behind their green-thumbed neighbor’s fences, this weekend offers an unusual opportunity in Pueblo. Keep Pueblo Beautiful and the CSU Pueblo County Extension Service have organization self-guided tours of three of the city’s private gardens, showcasing a diverse range of gardening styles and plant selections.

The Open Days garden event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free but registration is required and can be completed on The Garden Conservancy's website.

Courtesy of Josh Halpern/Cultural Caravan The annual Louisville Fire Station Block Party.

Sunday, June 9

Louisville's 3rd Annual Fire Station Block Party

This event celebrates the community of Louisville and honors its first responders. The afternoon includes live music from a folk quartet, food trucks and activities suitable for all ages.

The Fire Station Block Party takes place Sunday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Louisville Fire Station 1.

Courtesy of Denver Greek Festival. A cultural performance at the Denver Greek Festival.

All Weekend

The Denver Greek Festival

For the 57th year, visitors to the Denver Greek Festival can savor authentic Greek cuisine, enjoy live music, watch traditional dance performances and explore a boutique showcasing Hellenic art.

The Denver Greek Festival runs from Friday through Sunday at the Assumption of Theotokos Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver in Glendale.

The Estes Park Wool Market

The Wool market aims to bring the public together with animal-fiber producers and retailers. The weekend offers family-friendly activities, such as a petting zoo, animal shows, and sheep shearing and sheep dog demonstrations. There are also lots of shopping opportunities focused on wool and fiber.

All events for the Estes Park Wool Market take place Saturday and Sunday at the Estes Park Events Complex.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated. Some groups that appear on the list may also be financial sponsors of CPR, but have no input into our editorial choices.

Editor's Note: Some groups mentioned in the Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.