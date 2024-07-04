Tots, parents killed in Morgan County ATV crash

A family of four were killed in an ATV crash in Morgan County, according to the Colorado State Patrol and the county coroner.

Two parents, both 22, and their one- and two-year old sons in a blended family were killed at the intersection of two county roads in Morgan County – about 90 miles northwest of Denver – at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Morgan County Coroner Mike Dahl said in a telephone interview.

The State Patrol said the four were headed home from an unknown location when the Polaris RZR ATV they were in ran a stop-sign, T-boning a Dodge Ram 5500 truck occupied by one person.

The driver of the Ram was injured and in serious condition when taken from the intersection to the hospital, according to a statement from the Colorado State Patrol. Dahl said he did not know the name, age or gender of the survivor of the crash.

Dahl said he didn’t know if there were any drugs or alcohol involved, nor whether those in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts. As of Thursday afternoon, he said that some, but not all, family members of those who died in the crash have been notified, which is why their names have not yet been released.

He added that autopsies will be performed.

“We usually get those results in six to eight weeks,” he said.