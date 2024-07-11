Family of Kilyn Lewis and supporters interrupt Aurora council member’s town hall, express frustration over investigation

The family of Kilyn Lewis and their supporters interrupted a town hall meeting for Aurora Councilmember Stephanie Hancock at the Colorado Early Colleges Aurora Thursday evening. The protest came after a week spent putting pressure on Aurora officials to take action on the police officer who shot and killed the 37-year-old unarmed Black man in May.

Protesters showed frustration with Hancock and over the pace of the investigation into the shooting.

"We as taxpayers and as voters, we need to change that culture of 'the wheels of the government turn slow,'" Alice Hayes, a member of the family, said. "But I just find it interesting that their strategy is 'don't release the truth.' Release the truth people."

The family and their attorney have been dissatisfied with the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation since the Aurora Police Department released an edited version of the body-worn camera footage of the shooting last month. Hancock called supporters of the Lewis family "bullies, terrorists, anarchists" and more during a council meeting last week. On Thursday, attendants at the town hall yelled foul language and insults at the protesters.

"What I'm asking for is justice for Kilyn Lewis and all the other families that have went through this," LaRonda Jones, Kilyn's mother, said.

Alfred Southerland Jr. has lived in Aurora since 1983 and says police have killed four of his childhood friends.

"We need change. We need transparency," Southerland said. "It's not just a Black issue, it's a whole city issue."

Aurora Police say Lewis was a suspect in an attempted homicide case that occurred May 5 in Denver near East 48th Ave. at Colorado Blvd. He was accused of shooting a 63-year-old man multiple times. The victim survived.

Aurora and Denver SWAT teams attempted to arrest Lewis at an apartment as he exited a red Chevy Monte Carlo. The footage shows him with both hands up. He was holding a black object that turned out to be a cell phone. Aurora Police Officer Michael Dieck fired a single shot striking Lewis in the stomach. He died two days later in the hospital.

Dieck was placed on paid administrative leave as the CIRT investigation is conducted.

"I'm so tired of this. And I know you all are too," Kiawa Lewis, Kilyn's brother, said. "Whether you're Puerto Rican, Hispanic, white, anybody. It's time for this to change."

Attorneys say they have requested more information regarding the shooting, including an unedited version of the body-worn camera footage, investigation reports, witness statements, hearing transcripts, exhibits, audio tapes and analyses.

Tony Gorman/CPR News At a rally and march Thursday night, protesters showed frustrations over the pace of investigations into the shooting of Kilyn Lewis.

Last month, about 40 family members and supporters held a protest outside the Aurora Municipal Center. Days later, the group appeared at the Aurora City Council’s June 24 meeting to voice their concerns during the public comment period. The meeting went into a 20-minute recess after the protesters sat down in front of the City Council and began shouting and chanting in response to an Aurora resident saying “All Lives Matter.” The City Council later voted 8-2 to remove a proposed formal apology to the Lewis family.

Earlier this week, organizers held an open mic night and a community worship service at Kirk of Bonnie Brae Church in honor of Lewis. On Thursday, many expressed exhaustion over the death of another Black man by police Aurora.

"I just don't know what to do," Hayes, who has lived in Aurora for 20 years, said. "But this is where my home is."