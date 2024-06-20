Body-worn camera footage shows Kilyn Lewis was unarmed when Aurora officer fatally shot him

Body-worn camera video released Thursday shows that Kilyn Lewis was holding a cellphone with both hands up when an Aurora Police officer shot and killed him last month.

Three camera angles show the 37-year-old Lewis behind a red Chevy Monte Carlo with both hands visible when SWAT teams attempted to arrest him in connection to an attempted homicide that occurred earlier that month. Three officers shout multiple commands and Lewis can be seen putting his left hand into his pocket and his right hand behind his back as he turns toward two of the officers.

He then puts both hands up, and is holding a black object in his right hand. That turned out to be a cell phone. He does not point it at the officers. Officer Michael Dieck, one of three surrounding Lewis, fired a single shot from his rifle.



The video released by APD is narrated by Interim Chief Heather Morris and edited to show the perspective of three officers. It shows the moment they first confront Lewis until the moment he is shot. Seven seconds pass between the time he is ordered to “get on the ground” and when the shot is fired by Dieck.



“As you will see, Lewis took several steps and placed his right hand behind his back out of view,” Interim Aurora Police Chief Heather Morris said in the video. “When his hand came back into view, he was holding an object and one of our officers fired a single shot.”

Morris said Lewis was a suspect in a May 5 shooting that occurred in Denver near East 48th Avenue at Colorado Boulevard. She said Lewis was accused of shooting a 63-year-old man multiple times as he was walking in the area. The victim survived.

Screen grab from video released by the Aurora Police Department. Body-worn camera video showing Kilyn Lewis holding a cellphone with both hands up when an Aurora police officer shot and killed him May 2024.

Lewis died at the hospital two days after he was shot. Dieck is on paid administrative leave as standard policy. A Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) led by the 18th Judicial District is leading the investigation to determine if Dieck’s actions complied with state law.



“I know that nothing I can say can ease the pain this family is feeling. What I can do is ensure that a complete and thorough investigation is conducted and share those findings with our community,” Morris said. “We are committed to transparency and we will always seek ways to improve how we serve the people of Aurora.”

This story will be updated.