These Coloradans are heading to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Five hundred and ninety two athletes are headed to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which starts later this month. Twenty six of them will represent Colorado in addition to representing the United States.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said the 592-person roster is the most decorated team in Olympic history, featuring 122 returning Olympic medalists. Forty six states are represented on the roster, with Colorado boasting the sixth-most athletes from any state.

Still, Colorado is sending fewer athletes this year than the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In 2021, during the Olympic Games famously delayed by a year to account for the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 Coloradans brought home medals. Returning medalists include discus thrower Valarie Allman, U.S. Soccer star Lindsey Horan, and defending women’s volleyball gold medalists Jordyn Poulter and Haleigh Washington.

Coloradans will participate in events as varied as 3x3 basketball, rowing, soccer, golf and sport climbing.

These are the Coloradans participating in the Summer Games and their events:

Derrick White, basketball — Parker

Canyon Barry, basketball (3x3) — Colorado Springs

Jimmer Fredette, basketball (3x3) — Denver

Olivia Cummins, cycling — Fort Collins

Taylor Knibb, cycling, triathlon — Boulder

Riley Amos, cycling (mountain bike) — Durango

Christopher Blevins, cycling (mountain bike) — Durango

Adrienne Lyle, equestrian — Greenwood Village

Wyndham Clark, golf — Denver

Jess Thoennes, rowing — Highlands Ranch

Rylan William Kissell, rowing — Highlands Ranch

Keith Sanderson, shooting — Monument

Lindsey Horan, soccer — Golden

Sophia Smith, soccer — Windsor

Mallory Swanson, soccer — Highlands Ranch

Colin Duffy, sport climbing — Broomfield

Brooke Raboutou, sport climbing — Boulder

Emma Weber, swimming — Denver

Valarie Allman, track and field — Longmont

Valerie Constien, track and field — Edwards

Elise Cranny, track and field — Boulder

Anna Hall, track and field — Greenwood Village

William Kincaid, track and field — Littleton

Leonard Korir, track and field — Colorado Springs

Jordyn Poulter, volleyball — Aurora

Haleigh Washington, volleyball — Colorado Springs

The Olympic opening ceremony will take place Friday, July 26, with competition beginning Wednesday, July 24. The games will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The final roster for the U.S. Paralympic Team is set to be announced on Aug. 19. The 2024 Paralympics is set to begin Wednesday, August 24.

Editor’s note: Olympians are asked to self-identify by hometown, which could be different from their birthplace or where they grew up.