These Coloradans are heading to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Five hundred and ninety two athletes are headed to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which starts later this month. Twenty six of them will represent Colorado in addition to representing the United States.
The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said the 592-person roster is the most decorated team in Olympic history, featuring 122 returning Olympic medalists. Forty six states are represented on the roster, with Colorado boasting the sixth-most athletes from any state.
Still, Colorado is sending fewer athletes this year than the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In 2021, during the Olympic Games famously delayed by a year to account for the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 Coloradans brought home medals. Returning medalists include discus thrower Valarie Allman, U.S. Soccer star Lindsey Horan, and defending women’s volleyball gold medalists Jordyn Poulter and Haleigh Washington.
Coloradans will participate in events as varied as 3x3 basketball, rowing, soccer, golf and sport climbing.
These are the Coloradans participating in the Summer Games and their events:
- Derrick White, basketball — Parker
- Canyon Barry, basketball (3x3) — Colorado Springs
- Jimmer Fredette, basketball (3x3) — Denver
- Olivia Cummins, cycling — Fort Collins
- Taylor Knibb, cycling, triathlon — Boulder
- Riley Amos, cycling (mountain bike) — Durango
- Christopher Blevins, cycling (mountain bike) — Durango
- Adrienne Lyle, equestrian — Greenwood Village
- Wyndham Clark, golf — Denver
- Jess Thoennes, rowing — Highlands Ranch
- Rylan William Kissell, rowing — Highlands Ranch
- Keith Sanderson, shooting — Monument
- Lindsey Horan, soccer — Golden
- Sophia Smith, soccer — Windsor
- Mallory Swanson, soccer — Highlands Ranch
- Colin Duffy, sport climbing — Broomfield
- Brooke Raboutou, sport climbing — Boulder
- Emma Weber, swimming — Denver
- Valarie Allman, track and field — Longmont
- Valerie Constien, track and field — Edwards
- Elise Cranny, track and field — Boulder
- Anna Hall, track and field — Greenwood Village
- William Kincaid, track and field — Littleton
- Leonard Korir, track and field — Colorado Springs
- Jordyn Poulter, volleyball — Aurora
- Haleigh Washington, volleyball — Colorado Springs
The Olympic opening ceremony will take place Friday, July 26, with competition beginning Wednesday, July 24. The games will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 11.
The final roster for the U.S. Paralympic Team is set to be announced on Aug. 19. The 2024 Paralympics is set to begin Wednesday, August 24.
Editor’s note: Olympians are asked to self-identify by hometown, which could be different from their birthplace or where they grew up.