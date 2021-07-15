These Coloradans Are Heading To The Olympic Games In Tokyo

Of the 613 Olympians the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee will send to compete in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, 33 are from Colorado.

The Colorado Springs-based Olympic committee announced the complete national team Wednesday. Athletes from 46 states and the District of Columbia are represented on this year’s Team USA. Colorado has the third most people on the roster, narrowly beating out Texas’ 31 people. Olympians are asked to self-identify by hometown, which could be different from their birthplace or where they grew up.

Coloradans will participate in events as varied as kayaking, wrestling, and taekwondo. Both Americans in the modern pentathlon — a multi-discipline event where athletes compete in fencing, swimming, equestrian riding, pistol shooting, and cross country running — are from Colorado. Javelin thrower Kara Winger, who lives and trains in Colorado Springs but is originally from Vancouver, will also be at the games.

The Olympics will begin on July 21. The opening ceremony, when athletes parade into the stadium to witness the lighting of the Olympic flame, will kick off two days later. The Tokyo Paralympics will also start later this summer, with those rosters due to be announced in early August.

Olympians worldwide were devastated when the International Olympic Committee officially delayed the games last year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Athletes, who were mentally and physically prepared to compete, suddenly had to figure out how to maintain their peak fitness for an extra year.

This year’s Summer Games will still be affected by the pandemic. With Tokyo under a state of emergency, spectators will not be allowed to watch any of the events in-person. And, breaking with tradition, victorious athletes will have to drape their own medals over their heads.

These are the Coloradans participating in the Summer Games and their events: