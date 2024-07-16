A nicotine manufacturing facility is coming to Aurora – bringing hundreds of jobs and potential pushback

Philip Morris International Inc., with Colorado officials like Gov. Jared Polis and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman on hand, announced plans to open a manufacturing facility in Aurora on Tuesday.

The tobacco company — called PMI — said the facility is expected to create 500 direct jobs with an ongoing annual economic impact of $550 million in Colorado as it produces Swedish Match Zyn nicotine pouches — one of the fastest-growing nicotine products in the U.S. It’s a smokeless nicotine pouch that users place between their lips and gums.

A subsidiary of Phillip Morris said the plan is to start construction of the facility this year, with initial operations starting by the end of 2025 and fully producing in 2026. It said the construction phase of the project is expected to create nearly 5,000 jobs, for positions such as engineers, production staff, technicians and quality control.

Polis said when businesses like PMI are looking at their sighting decisions, they take into account a number of factors.

“Certainly on logistics, we're well situated on supply routes, whether it's rail truck or air Colorado, the center of the country well suited for advanced manufacturing,” he said. “But beyond that, they often look at workforce and the cost of doing business, and we have deep commitments to both.”

“What an extraordinary day for the city of Aurora,” said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, who recalled getting a phone call about a year ago and passing the information on to the Aurora Economic Development Council. “And they have jumped on it to make this day happen today.“

“This is not just a financial commitment, but it's really a testament to our belief, our belief in our powerful mission and our belief in our scientifically substantiated products,” said PMI Americas President and U.S. CEO Stacey Kennedy. “But it's also a testament to the potential of this community and the state of Colorado. These 500 jobs are good jobs. They're jobs that support families with an average annual salary of around $90,000. And the best news is we start recruiting today.”

John Daley/CPR News Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a news conference with representatives of Philip Morris on July 16, 2024

PMI also announced plans to invest $350,000 over two years in the Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project, a law service clinic that helps Colorado veterans access benefits. They said they would also give money to the Veterans Community Project which provides housing.

Still, PMI has been a lightning rod for decades over its role in getting people hooked on the highly addictive chemical compound nicotine — found in cigarettes, vapes, chewing tobacco and Zyn pouches.

News of the announcement drew sharp criticism, especially in a state that not long ago led the nation in youth using another next-generation nicotine delivery platform, vaping products.

“I'm disappointed and angry,” said Jodi Radke, regional director of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, a nonprofit group based in Washington D.C., which advocates for reducing tobacco consumption.

She cited concerns over Zyn as a popular product with young people and a potential on-ramp for the use of other tobacco and nicotine products, including cigarettes and vaping products.

“This is the same industry up to its old tricks,” she said. “They know they have to get kids to try these.”