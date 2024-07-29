Monica M. Márquez becomes Colorado Supreme Court’s first Latina, openly gay chief justice

Colorado Supreme Court Justice Monica M. Márquez became the state’s first Latina chief justice when she was sworn in Friday.

Márquez was appointed to the Colorado Supreme Court in 2010 by Governor Bill Ritter. Hailing from Grand Junction, Márquez practiced law at a private firm and worked for the Colorado Attorney General’s office before joining the Court. Her appointment made her the first openly gay justice in the state’s history.

The new chief justice appointment comes after the Supreme Court instituted three-year term limits for the position in 2020. Márquez succeeds Justice Brian D. Boatright, who she replaced on the bench when he became chief justice in 2021. It is still unclear who will replace Márquez once her term ends.

“I am deeply grateful to Chief Justice Boatright for his leadership. He has overseen significant changes to the administration of the branch in recent years, and his humble leadership has been a model for all of us,” Márquez said in a statement. “As he now hands me the baton, I am ready to carry forward the momentum his leadership has created. Our highest mission remains serving the people of Colorado and upholding the integrity of the judicial system. I am also committed to strengthening our relationships with government and community partners and making the Judicial Branch an exceptional workplace.”

Márquez is one of 11 openly LGBTQ state supreme court justices in the United States. She has served on the boards of various affinity groups, including the Colorado Hispanic Bar Association, the Colorado LGBT Bar Association, and as the Chair of the Denver Mayor’s LGBTQ Commission.

The Colorado Supreme Court is the highest court in the state’s judicial branch. Seven justices make up the bench, including the chief justice. Each justice is limited to one 10-year term.