Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Loveland

Updated at 2:35 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Authorities have ordered residents living near Storm Mountain to evacuate as fire crews work to contain a wildfire burning west of Loveland.

It’s unclear what started the fire, which firefighters are calling the Alexander Mountain fire, but the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says it’s currently covering less than half a square mile and people have reported seeing heavy smoke from Fort Collins and Loveland.

A U.S. Forest Service airplane mapped the fire at 247 acres at 12:45 p.m. and shortly after 2 p.m., officials said air support had arrived at the scene, including four helicopters and a large airtanker.

Highway 34 has been closed. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said residents who live near the highway from Drake to the Dam Store, including Storm Mountain and Palisade Mountain have been ordered to evacuate. Evacuations have also been ordered for residents who live in areas near Waltonia Road, Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch and Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch to Ellis Ranch.

Further evacuations were ordered at 1:41 p.m. for Country Road 18E from Pole Hill to Pinewood Reservoir. A full map of mandatory evacuation zones and areas that should be prepared to evacuate can be found on Larimer County's alert system website.

People who live on County Road 86C north of Rustic, those near Glade Road north to Indian Creek and people near County Road 18E from County Road 31 to County Road 29 have been warned to be prepared to evacuate if the wildfire spreads or conditions worsen.

Evacuation Centers have been set up at Namaqua Elementary School at 209 N. Namaqua Ave and at the Estes Park Events Complex at 1125 Rooftop Way in Estes Park. Residents can evacuate large animals to The Ranch at 5290 Arena Circle in Loveland.

This is a developing story and will be updated.