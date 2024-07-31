Stone Canyon fire: Firefighters work overnight to contain fire burning near Lyons

More than 100 firefighters worked overnight to contain a wildfire that sparked Tuesday. So far, the blaze has torched at least two structures and forced residents to flee their homes north of Lyons.

The Stone Canyon fire is covering an estimated 1,320 acres — or roughly two square miles — and has not been contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management. No injuries have been reported and it’s unclear what kind of structures were destroyed. It’s not clear what ignited the fire.

Crews from about a dozen Colorado agencies have helped fight the fire, including air drops of water and fire retardant to help smother the flames. Some of the aircraft were rerouted from the Alexander Mountain fire, which is burning roughly 25 miles to the north.

Authorities ordered evacuations for a wide region north of Lyons that extends from Ute Highway northeast to Devil’s Gulch and northwest to Carter Lake Reservoir.

The wildfire was stoked by dry, warm weather on Tuesday, but firefighters could be helped by cooler weather Wednesday. Winds are expected to be light near the Stone Canyon fire and temperatures are forecasted to be cooler, according to the National Weather Service.

Boulder County officials said Wednesday that fire retardant dropped as part of the fire response has entered waterways that flow into the Boulder Reservoir. They said the red-tinted "slurry" does not pose health risks to humans and has not impacted the local drinking water supply.

However, people may notice a change in water color at the reservoir and could experience skin or eye irritation if they enter the water. People are advised not to allow pets to enter the water either.

This is a developing story and will be updated.