Lake Shore fire: Residents evacuated in Boulder County as fourth wildfire erupts in northern Front Range

A fourth wildfire has ignited in the northern Front Range, prompting evacuations near the Lake Shore neighborhood on the northeast side of Gross Reservoir, said Vinnie Montez, a spokesperson with the Boulder County Sheriff's office.

Montez said people should avoid Flagstaff Road, which is being used to evacuate residents. The Lake Shore fire sparked Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. It’s unclear how big the fire is or whether it’s damaged any homes.

Fire crews have been responding to a surge of wildfires across the northern Front Range, including fires burning near Loveland, Lyons and Jefferson County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.