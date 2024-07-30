Crews plan more air drops as Alexander Mountain fire grows near Loveland

Updated at 11:47 a.m. on July 30, 2024

More than 200 firefighters are still working to contain the Alexander Mountain fire burning west of Longmont, which now covers nearly three square miles, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Crews plan to use aircraft to start dropping fire retardant as soon the smoke clears enough for pilots, said incident commander Mike Smith.

“It's a pretty significant increase from yesterday with the low relative humidities overnight,” he said.

The wildfire was first reported on a 9-1-1 call around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Fire crews were on the scene about 20 minutes later. Evacuations were ordered and are still in place for residents near the mountain. No injuries or major damage has been reported.

The fire is now one-third of the way down the canyon and is roughly a half-mile from the Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, which scrambled Monday to herd dozens of horses into trailers so they could be relocated to safer pastures further away from the fire.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News As a wildfire burns in the background, Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch wrangler Sierra Moore, right, and other wranglers help move horses to trailers for evacuation on Monday, July 29, 2024. It’s unclear what started the fire, which firefighters are calling the Alexander Mountain fire, but it has forced authorities to order the evacuation of nearby residents.

Smith said the biggest concern is near Cedar Creek and on the north and west sides of the fire. Teams have called in aircraft to drop water and fire retardant on Tuesday, and have requested a larger federal team to help manage the fire.

Conditions on Tuesday will be ideal for rapid fire growth, due to low humidity, relatively strong winds and warm temperatures. The National Weather Service said winds will begin to pick up in the afternoon, with gusts expected to reach up to 35 mph.

That team will bring more expertise and resources, Smith said, but will need time to set up because federal teams have been dispatched to fight other major wildfires across the country, including the Park fire in California — which is covering nearly 600 square miles and now considered the fifth-largest wildfire in state history.

“There just aren't very many teams or assets available,” Smith said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Smoke from a wildfire blots out the sun on Monday, July 29, 2024, near Masonville. It’s unclear what started the fire, which firefighters are calling the Alexander Mountain fire, but it has forced authorities to order the evacuation of nearby residents.

The Alexander fire is producing thick, heavy smoke that is visible for miles. State health officials on Monday issued an air quality alert for southeastern Larimer County and warned residents — especially the young, elderly or those with health conditions — to limit outdoor activity iff smoke accumulates in their neighborhoods.

Multiple evacuations ordered Monday remain in place. Most of the evacuations were ordered along Highway 34, which remains closed, from Drake to the Dam Store. Evacuations were also ordered for residents who live in areas near Waltonia Road, Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch and Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch to Ellis Ranch, as well as Country Road 18E from Pole Hill to Pinewood Reservoir.

A full map of mandatory evacuation zones and areas that should be prepared to evacuate can be found on Larimer County’s alert system website.

Evacuation Centers have been set up at Foundations Church at 1380 N. Denver Avenue and at the Estes Park Events Complex at 1125 Rooftop Way in Estes Park. Residents can evacuate large animals to The Ranch at 5290 Arena Circle in Loveland. A shelter at Namaqua Elementary School was closed at 5:00 p.m. Monday and transitioned to the Foundations Church.

This is a developing story and will be updated.