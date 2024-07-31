Alexander Mountain fire evacuation sites and road closures

The Alexander Mountain fire west of Loveland has grown to around eight miles in size as of Wednesday, making it the largest fire currently in Colorado. The fire, which ignited Monday, has been fueled by low humidity, high temperatures and dry trees and brush. Hundreds of local, state and federal firefighters were working to contain the blaze Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Several areas west of Loveland were under mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday, with at least two others under voluntary evacuation.

CPR News has gathered information on areas currently affected by the fire, as well as evacuation centers. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.

Evacuation and road closures map:

For up-to-date information on areas under mandatory evacuation orders, NoCo Alert has a map, as well as information on evacuation.

Evacuation centers:

Foundations Church

1380 Denver Ave., Loveland

Estes Park Events Complex

1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park

People with large animals should go to:

The Ranch

5290 Arena Circle, Loveland

Sign up for emergency alerts:

Residents of Jackson County, and the Windsor-Severance Fire District can sign up for emergency alerts through NoCo Alert.