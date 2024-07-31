Stone Canyon fire evacuation sites and road closures

One person was confirmed dead and two homes were destroyed as fire crews worked to contain the Stone Canyon fire, which began burning Tuesday. Emergency crews ordered evacuation for a wide region north of Lyons. Stoked by dry, warm weather, the fire grew to an estimated 1,320 acres by Wednesday morning.

CPR News has gathered information on areas currently affected by the fire, as well as evacuation centers. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.

Areas under evacuation orders

For up-to-date information on areas under evacuation orders, Boulder Emergency Operations Center has a map.

Call center

The call center (303-413-7730) is open for non-emergency questions and inquiries from community members impacted by the Stone Canyon fire.

Animal and livestock rescue

For help with animal or livestock rescue or evacuation, fill out this form.

Sign up for emergency alerts

Residents of Boulder County can sign up to receive emergency alerts using this form.