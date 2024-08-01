Stone Canyon fire: Investigators probing cause of fire near Lyons that killed one

The Stone Canyon fire is covering an estimated 1,580 acres — or roughly two-and-a-half square miles — near Lyons. The fire has not grown much and was 20 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management.

One person has died and at least five homes were destroyed by the Stone Canyon fire. Police have not identified the person killed, but they said the body was found in one of the homes that burned.

Four firefighters were also injured Wednesday while working to contain the blaze. Officials said two firefighters were hurt due to "the environment" and not the fire itself. They have not provided details about how the other two were injured.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said.

Authorities ordered evacuations for a wide region northeast of Lyons that extends from Ute Highway northeast to Devil’s Gulch and northwest to Carter Lake Reservoir.

Crews from about a dozen Colorado agencies have helped fight the fire, including air drops of water and fire retardant to help smother the flames. Crews expect fewer aircraft will be available for air drops on the Stone Canyon fire on Thursday because other fires in the region are still growing.

Evacuation information

No evacuation centers have been set up for the Stone Canyon fires.

Residents can take large animals to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 15200 W. 6th Ave. in Golden. For help with animal or livestock rescue or evacuation, fill out this form.

Small animals can go to the Boulder Valley Humane Society at 2323 55th St. in Boulder or to the Longmont Humane Society at 9595 Nelson Rd. in Longmont.

A call center (303-413-7730) is open for non-emergency questions and inquiries from community members impacted by the Stone Canyon fire.

Boulder County residents can sign up to receive emergency alerts using this form.

About a dozen fire agencies from across the state have helped fight the fire. Crews have worked on the ground and called in air drops of water, slurry and fire retardant on Wednesday. Some of the aircraft were redirected from the firefighting effort happening at the Alexander Mountain fire 25 miles away.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday afternoon that federal funds will be provided to cover much of the firefighting cost at Stone Canyon and other wildfires burning in the northern Front Range.

The National Weather Service expects warm, dry conditions to continue Thursday, with elevated wildfire conditions in many areas. Skies across the northern Front Range will likely be hazy due to wildfire smoke, which prompted state health officials to issue an air quality alert for the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.