Alexander Mountain fire was human-caused, officials say

The Alexander Mountain fire that burned in Larimer County was human-caused, and officials are working to determine who is responsible.

The fire has burned 9,668 acres — over 15 square miles — and is more than 90 percent contained as of Friday afternoon.

In a release, officials with the Forest Service said they are working with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office to follow all leads on how the fire started.

“Investigators are particularly interested in information about anyone who was in the area immediately east and below the peak of Alexander Mountain, photos of the fire between 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. on July 29, 2024, and information from anyone who spends time in the Alexander Mountain area,” the release said.

Earlier this week, investigators said they knew the specific location the fire started but were still working to determine a cause. It’s unclear what led investigators to believe the fire was human-caused.

Firefighters spent Thursday mopping up remaining hot spots and said fire behavior continued to decrease.

The fire destroyed 27 homes and damaged four others.

Officials say people with tips on the fire can call 303-275-5266 or upload photos, videos or typed statements to the US Forest Service LEI Evidence Submission Portal.

Due to a technical problem with its voicemail system, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone who left a message on the tip line prior to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, to call again.