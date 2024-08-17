Dozens at the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show in Colorado Springs treated for heat-related illness

Dozens of people attending the sold out Pikes Peak Regional Air Show in Colorado Springs are being treated for heat-related illnesses. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, about 40 to 50 people have been affected. Three people have been taken to the hospital, while others are being monitored indoors while cooling down.

CSFD says the agency needed additional resources due to the large number of people affected.

The news comes just hours after CSFD posted a warning on social media for attendees to stay hydrated. The Colorado Springs Airport later reminded people on social media the location of a water station near the medical tent.

As of nearly 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported a temperature of 93 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport, where the air show is taking place.

The Pikes Peak Regional Air Show continues Sunday.