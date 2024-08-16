U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline Colorado Springs airshow

A flight demonstration team from the U.S. Navy will take off as part of the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show this weekend.

Blue and yellow FA-18 Super Hornets will streak the skies, flying in precision patterns in speeds up to nearly Mach 1 and as close to 18 inches to each other. The U. S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration is similar to the Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team.

The Blue Angels shows are Saturday and Sunday, alongside events that include a demonstration from the U.S. Air Force Parachute Team called Wings of Blue and a demonstration of C-130 MAFFS large cargo planes used to help fight wildfires. The event also features historical aircraft, like the P-38 Lightning used mostly during World War II.

Tickets are sold out. Organizers say proceeds benefit the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs, the museum of Fort Carson's 4th Infantry Division, and the Peterson Air & Space Museum.

While the Colorado Springs Airport will be open for travel, there are a number of road closures in place for the event and its practice, which started Thursday. Powers Boulevard is closed from Milton Proby to Fontaine Boulevard during specifically designated times.

Meantime, officials in Pueblo announced this week that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline that city's air show next year, currently slated for September 2025.