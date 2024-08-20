Wildfire on Lookout Mountain, Clear Creek Canyon

A small wildfire is burning in Clear Creek Canyon. It has burned about 10 acres and no structures are in danger. The blaze is burning near the first tunnel on U.S. 6 in Jefferson County.
