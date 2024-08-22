Goltra fire: Officials hope to have wildfire near Golden ‘put to bed’ Thursday

Firefighters have made significant progress toward containing the Goltra fire burning on Lookout Mountain near Golden.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night that it expects fire crews and air support will be able to "put this fire 'to bed' for good" today. It does not anticipate there will be any evacuations announced for residents in the area.
- The Goltra fire had burned an estimated 204 acres as of Wednesday evening. That equates to just under one third of a square mile.
- Containment is at about 60 percent, according to fire officials.
- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said multiple witnesses reported seeing lightning near where the fire ignited Tuesday night. Investigators are operating under the assumption that one of those strikes may have sparked the blaze.
- People nearby may still see some lingering smoke. Air quality in the area is still good overall, however, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
- Thunderstorms could assist firefighters in the area Thursday afternoon, though the National Weather Service said most of that weather will develop further east. High winds remain a concern.