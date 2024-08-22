Denver DA seeks to drop all murder charges against Stephan Long in alleged road rage incident

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann will ask the court to dismiss all remaining charges against a Black man who killed two white brothers on I-25 in June 2023.

McCann said in a press release Wednesday that her office concluded that they could not prove Stephan Long’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt after numerous consultations with members of her office.

“The evidence establishes a strong and valid self-defense claim pursuant to Colorado law. As a result, we will ask the court to dismiss the remaining charges against Mr. Long,” McCann said. “This was an extremely difficult and heart-wrenching decision but, ultimately, in my opinion, the correct one.”

Long told investigators that he was driving north on I-25 when a vehicle drove next to him and people in the car began yelling at him. The vehicle then pulled in front of him near I-25 and 6th Avenue.

The passenger of the vehicle got out and began to grab and hit him through the open driver’s window of Long’s vehicle. That’s when the 26-year-old grabbed the handgun and shot the man. Long said the driver of the other vehicle got out as Long tried to drive away and held on to the open window. Long also shot him which caused him to fall off the car.

Brothers Blake and Damon Lucas died from their injuries. Long was later arrested near 13th Avenue and Mead. He was initially charged with two counts of murder.

One of the charges against Long was dismissed last October. He has been in home confinement since Oct. 5, 2023. It May, the father of three was able to secure employment as he awaited trial scheduled for December.

The Denver Justice Project, a nonprofit justice advocacy group, has supported Long and his family. It released a statement saying that the dismissal highlights inequalities and racial disparities in self-defense laws, especially when it comes to Black men and white aggressors.

“While this marks a significant step towards justice, there is still so much harm to be addressed and repaired for Stephan and his family," the statement read. "This is just the beginning of the healing process, and we are committed to continuing our fight for justice and accountability.”