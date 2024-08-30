Larimer County settles $5 million lawsuit with family of man fatally hit by a car after a sheriff’s deputy tased him on I-25

Larimer County has settled a civil lawsuit with the family of Brent Thompson, 28, who was killed after being pulled over for expired license plates in February 2023.

After Thompson ran from his car and the sheriff’s deputy pursuing him deployed a Taser, stunning him, Thompson was hit by an SUV traveling at about 70 mph on Interstate 25.

“This settlement reflects the immense wrong committed by the Larimer County Sheriff Deputy and sends a message that law enforcement’s reckless disregard for human life will not be tolerated,” said the attorneys representing the Thompson family in a statement released Friday.

In investigation documents from the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office, Thompson’s girlfriend said he was afraid of law enforcement officers at the time. Thompson had an ongoing struggle with fentanyl, and was scared of the egregious withdrawal symptoms he would have to suffer through in jail.

When Deputy Lorenzo Lujan discovered Thompson gave him a false name, he confronted him at the traffic stop near the Budweiser plant outside of Fort Collins. When Lujan told him that he was going to place him under arrest, Thompson ran.

Lujan chased him down a steep embankment and onto the interstate. Thompson attempted to jump a guardrail, but got his foot stuck and stumbled onto the shoulder of a northbound lane.

Lujan yelled out a warning that he was about to shock Thompson. When he caught up with him, Lujan deployed a Taser, and Thompson fell into the lane. An oncoming car struck Thompson, who was paralyzed in the lane of traffic from the stun gun.

In a statement from the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners, they said the settlement cannot undo the loss experienced by Thompson’s loved ones.

“We recognize the profound impact this incident has had on everyone involved. While this marks the conclusion of the legal process, the Board's thoughts remain with all affected by this case,” the statement said.

A critical response team investigated the incident and declined to charge Lujan in Thompson’s death.

Thompson’s family called the man’s death wholly preventable.

“The Thompson family hopes that this case will lead to improved training and policies within the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and other agencies to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” said the attorneys’ statement.

The majority of the $5 million settlement will come from county insurers.