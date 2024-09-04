Help wildlife officials find out who killed a critically endangered California condor

By Kiara Demare

Wildlife officials are asking the public for help after a critically endangered California condor was shot and killed in late March. The bird was found 24 hours later in Montezuma County, but thus far an investigation has not produced any results.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are offering a potential reward for information. The agencies say they grant confidentiality to anyone who comes forward with information regarding poachers who hunt endangered species. According to CPW’s Operation Game Thief website, $500 is available for cases involving endangered species.

California condors are protected under the Endangered Species Act, which makes the hunting, harming or shooting of the birds illegal. Only about 300 of the birds exist in the wild today.

Poachers can be charged with wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a third-degree felony with a restitution of $1,500, a fine up to $5,000, and a five-year prison sentence. The federal government listed California condors as endangered in 1967. Since then, USFWS has been leading recovery efforts, which has grown the population from just 22.

Tips can be submitted on both CPW and USFWS websites.