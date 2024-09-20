Joel Fitzgerald out as RTD’s chief of police

The Regional Transportation District’s chief of police Joel Fitzgerald Sr., who has been on leave since July, is “no longer” with the transit agency, according to an internal memo.

“I want to thank Dr. Fitzgerald for his service to the agency over the last two years and wish him well in his future endeavors,” RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson wrote in a memo emailed to all agency staff on Friday.

It’s unclear whether Fitzgerald resigned or was fired. Johnson has also refused to explain why Fitzgerald was on leave.

Fitzgerald’s departure comes after CPR News obtained internal records that revealed he repeatedly drove an agency police SUV more than 100 mph and did not access RTD facilities very often, averaging just nine days per month during his tenure in Denver, according to an analysis of vehicle transponder and ID card entry data.

Fitzgerald did not immediately respond to a request for comment. RTD confirmed the memo’s authenticity and said it would announce plans for an interim leader of its police department in the coming days.

He also recently applied for the chief of police job in Austin but was not chosen as a finalist.

RTD hired Fitzgerald in 2022 with an annual salary of $250,000 to lead an expansion of the agency’s police department.