10 people trapped in Teller County tourist mine

Updated on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at 3:42 p.m.

Ten people are trapped in a Teller County tourist mine about 1,000 feet underground. Eleven people have already been rescued from the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near Cripple Creek, according to Denver7 and the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are calling it an equipment malfunction. The mine has not collapsed.

It is also unclear whether anyone is injured or hurt. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is leading rescue operations. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is sending multiple rescue units.

The state has sent personnel and resources to help including a field manager from the Division of Homeland Security and a mine rescue team from the Department of Natural Resources. The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

“I have spoken to the Teller County Sheriff and County Commissioners and will stay in touch through the course of this rescue effort,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation.”

The mine elevator is about a two-minute ride down into the earth where tourists can walk about a quarter mile of underground terrain, according to the tour company’s website.

This is a developing story.