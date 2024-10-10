Here’s where RTD plans to add more train and bus service in January

Trains on the E and H light rail lines would return to 15-minute service and some bus routes across the Denver metro would run more often starting in January under a plan the Regional Transportation District’s board of directors is considering.

A shortage of bus drivers, train operators and other front-line workers has prevented RTD from significantly restoring services that were cut drastically during the pandemic.

Now, RTD has added more than 100 bus drivers in the last year and its light rail ranks have also grown. RTD executives told a board committee Wednesday that staffing up has allowed them to finally begin adding back service. They also hope their growing ranks and the conclusion of several disruptive light rail maintenance projects will improve reliability.

The plan may change before the full board votes on it in the coming months. But at its initial presentation Wednesday, several board members said they supported it.

“It’s really great to see this service coming back,” said board member Lynn Guissinger of Boulder, adding: “I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can do. But I think this is a great start.”

One light rail maintenance project may potentially still threaten the January service plan update, however. RTD is still slowing its trains on sections of the D, E and H lines as it makes track repairs. The agency did not immediately answer a question from CPR News about whether that work would be completed by January. It’s also not clear what RTD’s proposed service levels will be in January compared to its pre-pandemic peak.

Here’s where RTD plans on making service changes in January, which also include significant overhauls of some routes of its long-term plans to optimize its system:

Services proposed for enhancements

Route 205/205T — 28th Street/Gunbarrel: School tripper service added to address overloads on Route BOLT.

Route 208 — Iris/Valmont: School tripper service added to address overloads on the regular scheduled 7:51 a.m. westbound trip

Route FF5 — Downtown Boulder/Anschutz: 3:02 p.m. and 4:02 p.m. trips from Downtown Boulder Station to Anschutz added

Route LD — Longmont/Denver: Two morning and two afternoon/evening peak trips added from Bross/8th to Denver Union Station in each direction

E Line — Denver Union Station to RidgeGate Parkway Station: 15-minute service frequency reinstated from RidgeGate Parkway Station to Denver Union Station

H Line — 18th/California to Florida Station: 15-minute frequency reinstated from Florida Station to the Downtown Denver Loop

Services proposed for mixed enhancements and reductions

Route 15 — East Colfax Avenue: Routing updated to reflect a necessary detour

Route 42 — Montbello via Albrook/Green Valley Ranch (GVR): Running time adjustments due to changes on Route 45

Route 45 — Montbello via 51st/GVR: Routing updated to reflect ongoing westbound detour

NBFX - North Broomfield: North Broomfield FlexRide boundary expansion to include a new area

ILFX - Interlocken-Westmoor: Interlocken FlexRide boundary expansion to include a new affordable housing development

System optimization-related changes:

Route 1 — 1st Avenue: Service truncated east of 17th/18th Streets

Route 1E/44 — Art District Connector: Eastern segments of Route 1 and Route 44 combined into a new route service

Route 24 — University Boulevard: Service spans expanded on weekdays to extend six hours later, on Saturdays to commence one hour earlier, and on Saturdays and Sundays to extend three hours later

Route 35 — Hampden Avenue: Service reinstated to the segment east of Englewood Station to Nine Mile Station along Hampden Avenue

Route 44 — 44th Avenue:Service truncated east of 17th/18th Streets

Route 49 — Commerce City: Frequency increased to 30 minutes throughout the service day on weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, along with increased service spans

Route 73 — Quebec Street: Service spans expanded on weekdays to commence 90 minutes earlier and extend two hours later and on Saturdays and Sundays to commence 90 minutes earlier and extend one hour later

Route 83D — Cherry Creek/Parker Road Limited: Weekday service increased from 30-minute peak service frequency only to 30-minute frequency throughout the service day

Route 100 — Kipling Crosstown: Service frequency increased between Federal Center Station and Arvada Ridge Station

Route 139 — Quincy: Service spans expanded on weekdays to commence two hours earlier and extend four hours later and on Saturdays and Sundays to commence one hour earlier and extend three hours later

Route AB — Boulder/Denver Airport: AB service levels reinstated at a 30-minute frequency in extended peak hours and a 60-minute frequency midday on weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; modified Route AB2 pattern also reinstated