Voter guide for Colorado’s Congressional District 2 race

Colorado’s second district is anchored by Boulder and Larimer counties in the east before spreading up into the high country all the way to the Wyoming border in the north and Routt and Eagle counties in the west.

The majority of the district’s population comes from liberal Front Range communities like Fort Collins, Longmont and Boulder, and as of redistricting three years ago, this seat had a 34-percent Democratic lean, making it the state’s second bluest.

Since 2019 this seat has been represented in Congress by Democrat Joe Neguse. This year he faces a wide array of challengers. They include Republican Marshall Dawson, as well as minor party and independent candidates from the Libertarian Party, the Unity Party and the Approval Voting Party. There’s also an unaffiliated write-in candidate approved for the ballot.

Meet the candidates in Colorado's Congressional District 2 race