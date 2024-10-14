2nd Congressional District: Marshall Dawson

Marshall Dawson is once again challenging incumbent Democrat Joe Neguse in a bid to flip Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District. He also ran against Neguse in the 2022 midterm election.

Dawson has served as a Vice Chairmen of the Boulder County Republicans, as well as the President of Liberty Toastmasters North, a club based around building oral communication and leadership skills with a focus on the Declaration of Independence.

In a 2022 opinion piece for the Summit Daily, when he first ran for the seat, Dawson outlined his top priorities if elected to Congress. First, he would “ensure domestic peace and tranquility for America’s children” by allocating more funding for school security measures rather than funding security in foreign countries. Second, Dawson said he would work with members of both parties to pass the REINS Act, which would require Congressional approval on all federal regulations that have economic impacts of $100 million or more. Lastly, Dawson said he would encourage the American entrepreneurial spirit by decreasing the self-employment tax. He also argued that it’s not necessary for a candidate to have prior government or political experience, saying sometimes that can actually be a “detriment.”

“The people would be better served by citizens who temporarily set aside their vocations to go into public service; citizens who’ve had many shared experiences with the voters,” Dawson said in a Ballotpedia candidate survey.

Dawson is from Kentucky and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Kentucky. He moved to Longmont in 1997 for work and currently works for a development organization for advanced micro devices.

Dawson did not respond in time for publication and does not have issues listed on his campaign website. This is what CPR News was able to find on some of the issues.

Marshall Dawson on the economy and cost of living

What would you do, as a member of Congress, to address the cost of housing?

During the Club 20 debate in September, Dawson addressed the issue of affordable housing by describing it as a catchphrase for “‘Let's take money away from the middle class and wealthier individuals, and create housing for the lower class.’ What we should be focusing on is not what we typically talk about as affordable housing, but rather housing affordability. And what affects housing affordability is many of the hidden regulatory costs, and it’s local municipalities that are affecting that.” Dawson went on to say it’s a regulatory problem that adds to the cost of people trying to buy, as well as making it harder for renters to find affordable places.

What can Congress do to address inflation, particularly around the cost of food?

In a Ballotpedia survey, Dawson said high inflation and the poor economy is harming Americans. “By continuing to borrow and print money, Congress is effectively robbing us of our purchasing power so we must unleash the economy by getting the spending under control.” He added Congress should stop the practice of using continuing resolutions.

What are your views on raising tariffs on foreign goods?

CPR was unable to determine Dawson’s views on this subject.

Marshall Dawson on democracy and good governance

What are your top three ideas for reforms to make Congress work better?

CPR was unable to determine Dawson’s views on this subject.

If control of the federal government remains divided between the parties after the election, how do you plan to be effective for your district?

CPR was unable to determine Dawson’s views on this subject.

There is an initiative on Colorado’s ballot to do away with party primaries and institute ranked choice voting. How will you vote on it and why?

CPR was unable to determine Dawson’s views on this subject.

Do you trust the current electoral system in Colorado? What about the rest of the country?

CPR was unable to determine Dawson’s views on this subject.

Marshall Dawson on immigration

How should the U.S. Congress address current and future waves of people crossing at the border?

CPR was unable to determine Dawson’s views on this subject.

Name one aspect of the current legal immigration system the U.S. Congress should reform or abolish, and why?

CPR was unable to determine Dawson’s views on this subject.

What should the U.S. do about people who have lived in the country for a long time without documentation, including so-called Dreamers?

CPR was unable to determine Dawson’s views on this subject.

Marshall Dawson on climate and natural resources

What is the most pressing environmental or natural resource issue facing Colorado?

CPR was unable to determine Dawson’s views on this subject.

What are the most urgent steps the country should take to address climate change, if any?

CPR was unable to determine Dawson’s views on this subject.

Should the federal government take steps to limit new oil and gas production on public lands?

When asked at the Club 20 debate about public lands, Dawson said, “It is definitely a balance that has to be drawn between local economies and the public lands.” In a separate answer he said energy is a challenge for the growth of the second district and that he supports “affordable energy, abundant energy for everyone.”

He also criticized efforts to turn more land into wilderness, which limits the forms of recreation allowed in those areas.

At the federal level, Dawson said, “I think we can look at certain parcels that can be set aside. Certainly with forests, we need to manage those properly. One of the things we’re seeing with many of the wildfires is, the forests are struggling. I don’t know about you, but it feels to me that we’re seeing a higher number of arsonists than usual. There are ways we can work together, both at the federal level and as well as the state level to meet the needs and desires for people in the state of Colorado.”