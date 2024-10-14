El Paso County Commission District 3 candidate questionnaire: Naomi Lopez

KRCC News sent questions to candidates based on issues voters say are some of the most critical facing El Paso County. Here are the answers provided by the candidates running for El Paso County Commission seats 2, 3 and 4.

Naomi Lopez's responses are below. Find out more about the candidate here.

Why should El Paso County voters vote for you?

El Paso County has been under one-party control for over half a century and voters deserve choice and diversity in the decision makers that they elect. As a working-class single mom, I know firsthand the struggles many of us face—affordable housing, healthcare, access to mental health services and clean drinking water. My campaign is rooted in honoring everyone’s voice and making sure our government works for all residents, not just a select few. I’ve already been meeting with county and city/town officials to understand the needs of El Paso County, so I’m prepared to act from day one. I intend to use my professional expertise in examining all institutional strengths and possible challenges and prioritize pragmatic solutions that benefit all El Paso County. It’s past time to break the status quo and elect the first Democrat in over 50 years and the first Latina ever, to serve as your County Commissioner.

Immigration

Earlier this year, El Paso County commissioners publicly stated the county’s position on the “local migrant situation” in Colorado. Commissioners said the county will not be designated as a “sanctuary county.”

What is your stance on immigration as it relates to El Paso County? Please include whether or not you believe there is a problem with the current situation in the county with regard to immigration, whether the county is adequately prepared and whether you believe in offering sanctuary or financial support to new immigrants.

Immigration strengthens El Paso County's economy and culture, and I do not believe there is a problem with immigration within our county. County officials should not be using immigrants from our southern border to create fear and division for political grandstanding. This rhetoric directly creates an unsafe reality for our immigrant neighbors and focus should instead be on fostering partnerships with nonprofits and state agencies that can help provide essential services, such as legal assistance, health care, and job placement for immigrants and refugees without overburdening our sound and conservative county budget. This model has proven to work in counties, like Travis County, Texas, and I believe El Paso County could adopt a similar model. By doing this we honor newcomers and can ensure that immigrants, just like all residents, have access to the resources they need to thrive, which will, in turn, strengthen our local workforce and community.

Public Safety

In 2019, Colorado passed a “red flag” law that would allow certain people to request the temporary confiscation of firearms from people who pose a threat. That same year, El Paso County declared itself a “Second Amendment preservation county.” It meant commissioners would not “appropriate funds, resources, employees or agencies to initiate unconstitutional seizures” in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Do you agree or disagree with the county’s position as a Second Amendment preservation county? Please include what you believe would be the best way to balance the need to preserve Second Amendment rights while preventing suicides or other firearms deaths.

I believe in preserving the rights of responsible gun owners while also taking meaningful steps to prevent firearm-related tragedies, especially suicides, hate crimes and mass shootings. El Paso County has one of the highest suicide rates in Colorado, and firearms are often the method used. The hate filled tragedy acted out at Club Q could have also been avoided if the county would have abided by the State’s “red flag” law. Abiding by the State law would have saved lives and not doing so, I feel, is irresponsible leadership by our elected officials. I strongly believe that abiding by the law does not equate to infringing on our Second Amendment rights. Both are easily done at the same time. Boulder County has implemented educational outreach and firearm safety initiatives, and El Paso County can learn from these models and explore programs that focus on prevention without infringing on rights. I also advocate for expanding access to affordable mental health services to ensure we're protecting both the rights and the lives of our residents.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the county and how would you address it?

The most pressing public safety issue is access to mental health help and safe and reliable housing. We must not ignore our community that is struggling the most and in their most dyer points of need. There is much that can be done to curb the rates of homelessness and the issues that often correspond with the cycle. We must work on access to housing, safety, mental health services and access to jobs. Larimer County’s Mental Health and Substance Use Alliance has successfully created a network of services that connect people in crisis with the help they need, reducing the burden on law enforcement and emergency services. El Paso County can adopt a similar approach, expanding crisis intervention teams with robust mental health training, providing more funding for mental health services, and offering diverse substance abuse treatment programs. By addressing mental health proactively we will reduce crime rates, save money on court, and incarceration costs, and create a safer community for all residents.

Water and Infrastructure

The issue of water and infrastructure as it relates to growth is top of mind for many El Paso County residents. For example, many are concerned about a depleting Denver Basin. There is also a recent ordinance in Colorado Springs that can limit annexations based on water supply.

With this in mind, how should the El Paso County Commission approach new developments as it relates to water and other infrastructure? Please include the kinds of requirements you believe developers should meet.

Water is one of the most critical issues facing El Paso County, and we need to plan responsibly, not only for future growth, but also to maintain our current needs. El Paso County should consider implementing strict water conservation requirements for new development, including drought-resistant landscaping and water-efficient infrastructure, as Douglas County has. I support requiring new development in El Paso County to prioritize conversation. The County is currently doing work to upgrade our water infrastructure, and I would continue that work with a focus on reducing PFAS chemicals in our water supply. Additionally, we should collaborate with local utilities and governments to explore new water sources ensuring that our growth does not strain our resources beyond capacity. Regarding development, density over sprawl will help in tapping into our current infrastructure before extending beyond our means for water and other utilities.

Open Spaces

The county is currently undergoing a master planning process for Paint Mines Interpretive Park, in part to help account for an increase in visitors to the 750 acres of open space.

What are your thoughts about protecting, maintaining and/or perhaps growing parks and open space within the purview of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners?

Open spaces are vital for the health and well-being of our community and protecting them should be a top priority. The County has done a good job, as of late, at prioritizing park development and maintenance within its budget and I would advocate for that continuing. This can be done by leveraging federal grants, local bonds, and partnerships with conservation groups. We should also partner with local organizations to promote increased community involvement in the stewardship of these spaces, ensuring they are protected for future generations while balancing responsible development. Making sure the County also receives and puts into use federal and state monies for environmental and green energy initiative is paramount to ensuring we reduce the amount and severity of natural disasters that impact neighborhoods.

What else would you like to address?

El Paso County is at a turning point. As we grow, we face challenges like affordable housing, mental health care, and water scarcity, but we also have an opportunity to build a stronger, more inclusive community. I’ve spent the last year meeting with county, city/town officials and experts in utilities, environment conservation, corrections, safety, homeless outreach, development, business and finance to prepare for the task of addressing these challenges head-on. I’ve done this because I know the great responsibility ahead once elected to serve as County Commissioner and I feel that to whom much is given, much is required. My focus is on practical, actionable solutions that prioritize the needs of all residents, and I’m committed to making sure our county is a place where everyone can thrive. As we know, a great democracy is most prosperous and sound when there are diverse perspectives creatively finding solutions to our most pressing needs.