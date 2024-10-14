Meet the candidates in RTD’s District D race

Who's running?
What's your elevator pitch for why voters should choose you?
Chris D. Gutschenritter
I am a data scientist, researcher, partner and dad, focused on ensuring RTD is a meaningful part of our climate future. RTD must prioritize: improving ridership, strategic planning and collaborating to build transit-oriented. By improving transit services in the Denver metro area and making it a consistent and comfortable choice, we can save people time, money and improve our health.
Barbara McManus
I have multiple years of experience in a leadership role as Executive Manager of the RTD Board office and I understand how RTD works and what it takes to get the work completed.
What is the biggest problem facing RTD right now, and what would you do to fix it?
Chris D. Gutschenritter
Priority number one for RTD should be increasing ridership. There are several reasons for that — reduced traffic, decreased carbon emissions, it is the most affordable transportation option. There are a number of improvements that have to happen for that to occur — workforce retention, improved safety, reliable service, and better transparency and communication with the public.
Barbara McManus
Current and upcoming financial challenges are one of the biggest obstacles for RTD today. There are initiatives that are in the works to offset some of these financial challenges and I wholly support them. Fiscal responsibility and transparency will be important factors in restoring service and increasing ridership.
Planned and unplanned maintenance projects made the light rail system very unreliable this summer. What can be done to better balance infrastructure needs with riders' needs?
Chris D. Gutschenritter
It comes down to audits and governance. RTD has been so hyper-focused on expansion over the past 20 years that they have failed to monitor and keep up with the required maintenance of its existing infrastructure. There needs to be process in place to review infrastructure and have strict standards to know when maintenance is required with ample notice so there is minimal to no service impact.
Barbara McManus
A review of the current state of good repair plan in conjunction with the current and future budget will place the agency in a better position to evaluate the infrastructure needs to support ridership.
RTD has struggled to restore services cut during the pandemic. What would you do to address that?
Chris D. Gutschenritter
RTD is in a cycle right now, ridership is significantly down, there's a struggle to find and maintain workers, which results in unreliable service that is not frequent enough to be convenient for riders. I would start with worker retention by focusing on training, career pathing, and management knowing that would ultimately result in improved service and reliability, thus attracting more riders.
Barbara McManus
Ridership is a key component of any transit agency. Much of our constituency has not returned to physical locations, that being said RTD needs to evaluate and implement a plan in supporting when and how riders needs have changed and work towards making appropriate changes to support the needs of the public.
RTD cut many commuter-focused express buses during the pandemic and prioritized bus lines used by essential workers and transit-dependent riders. Should RTD change that strategy and invest in more commuter services again? Why or why not?
Chris D. Gutschenritter
Yes.
RTD made a commendable decision to prioritize these riders during the pandemic. However, it’s now time for RTD to shift its focus back to commuters and expand its services to the general public. RTD is largely funded by taxpayers, it has a responsibility to serve all segments of the community equitably. By enhancing its transportation offerings, RTD can attract a diverse range of riders again.
Barbara McManus
Yes.
Essential workers are critical to the infrastructure of the region. However, providing consistent commuter services I believe will increase ridership across the board.
What should RTD do to make passengers feel safer?
Chris D. Gutschenritter
To enhance rider safety, RTD should take the following actions: improve lighting at bus stops and stations, expand virtual monitoring capabilities on buses and elsewhere, better enforce fare evasion, and increase the visibility of personnel across RTD transportation and properties. These measures will create a safer and more secure environment for all riders.
Barbara McManus
I believe that there is safety in numbers and working to increase ridership and working with regional municipalities would be helpful. The recent installation of cameras on all vehicles is a great stride for RTD and the public should feel safer in knowing that transportation is being monitored. The agency initiatives to increase the RTD police department is another step in increasing safety.
How many times have you used public transit in the last six months? What do you primarily use transit for? If you don't use it, why not?
Chris D. Gutschenritter
11-30
Going and coming from home to downtown Denver and to the airport.
Barbara McManus
0-10
I use RTD transit predominantly to travel into the city for conferences and events.
Should RTD continue to save money toward the Boulder-Longmont train, and other unfinished FasTracks projects — even if that eventually cuts into RTD's ability to provide service now? Why?
Chris D. Gutschenritter
Yes.
Priority No. 1 should be to provide reliable, timely, and comfortable service with the existing infrastructure and footprint RTD has in place now. Priority No. 2 is to grow and expand. As a transportation agency, if you aren't growing you are taking a step back. RTD should be able to stow away some amount of money, however small, each year with an eye towards the future of expansion eventually.
Barbara McManus
Yes.
RTD should continue adding funds to this initiative as funds become available. There are other initiatives that are being looked at in support of transit to Boulder and Longmont and they should be pursued as alternative options to the current FasTracks plan. All avenues of Federal funding and grants should continue to be pursued.
Would you support extending GM and CEO Debra Johnson's contract when it expires in 2025? Why or why not?
Chris D. Gutschenritter
Not sure.
I am confident that CEO Johnson possesses the experience, leadership qualities, and drive necessary to turn RTD around and transform it into a valuable asset for our community. With the right incentives, strategic direction, and accountability, she can effectively guide RTD back on track and ensure its long-term success. If receptive to these conditions, I support her return.
Barbara McManus
Not sure.
This is a decision that will likely be made prior to the installation of any new board members. Such decisions are considered personnel matters, and are determined in executive session between the full board and the General Manager and CEO.