Meet the candidates in RTD’s District E race

Who's running?
What's your elevator pitch for why voters should choose you?
Matthew Larsen
It's time for the Board of RTD to take an aggressive, vigorous, and ambitious approach to ensuring that its service is safe, frequent, and reliable, to stop accepting excuses from current management, and to take a leadership role on the politics of transit in Colorado. I am committed to achieving these goals and have the experience and insight to build a Board coalition to do it.
Scott Liva
The fare structure should be simplified to a day pass or monthly pass with access to the entire system for one low price.
What is the biggest problem facing RTD right now, and what would you do to fix it?
Matthew Larsen
The biggest problem facing RTD right now is the lack of real and perceived safety, especially with regard to the trains and train stations. I would continue to hire more police, and would add non-police farecheckers to bring safety, order and comfort to the system. I would regularly measure safety and comfort, and hold management accountable for major improvements on those measures.
Scott Liva
Low ridership needs to be addressed through simplification of the fare structure.
Planned and unplanned maintenance projects made the light rail system very unreliable this summer. What can be done to better balance infrastructure needs with riders' needs?
Matthew Larsen
Some of the need for maintenance was caused by historical underinvestment in maintenance that was finally addressed. But I believe RTD could have invested in more maintenance resources and more efficient technologies to reduce the downtime. It could have provided replacement service to reduce the disruption. Surprise maintenance should not happen to the degree it did.
Scott Liva
Maintenance cannot be avoided but can be well-planned and executed.
RTD has struggled to restore services cut during the pandemic. What would you do to address that?
Matthew Larsen
Why RTD has been unable to hire and retain enough operators to restore service is a major unanswered question. As a Board Member, I would work with management to ensure that we determine precisely what must be done better or differently to hire and retain a full complement of operators and restore service.
Scott Liva
Ridership must be increased through simplified fares to generate more revenue.
RTD cut many commuter-focused express buses during the pandemic and prioritized bus lines used by essential workers and transit-dependent riders. Should RTD change that strategy and invest in more commuter services again? Why or why not?
Matthew Larsen
Yes.
The pandemic is over; Colorado has ambitious climate goals that can only be achieved by reducing transportation emissions. RTD must play an important part in achieving these goals, and reducing single vehicle occupancy commutes is an important step.
Scott Liva
No.
A demand for express bus commuter service would have to be proven to take this step.
What should RTD do to make passengers feel safer?
Matthew Larsen
RTD must measure the real and perceived safety on its vehicles, using approaches such as customer quick-surveys, and "mystery shopper" tests. It needs to check fares regularly, and remove passengers who cannot show a fare pass. It needs to hire enough police officers and fare checkers to implement an effective plan to improve the perceived (and real) safety of the trains and buses.
Scott Liva
Enable riders to carry pepper spray and other forms of self-protection.
How many times have you used public transit in the last six months? What do you primarily use transit for? If you don't use it, why not?
Matthew Larsen
11-30
I primarily use it to travel downtown from Southeast Denver, for business and social reasons. I primarily use the E and H lines. But after a terrible reliability and frequency experience during the coping panel project, followed on by the "slow zone" mess, I have not used it at all since the beginning of the summer. I look forward to it becoming a reliable service with 15 minute frequencies soon.
Scott Liva
0-10
I live close to work so I don't use transit.
Should RTD continue to save money toward the Boulder-Longmont train, and other unfinished FasTracks projects — even if that eventually cuts into RTD's ability to provide service now? Why?
Matthew Larsen
No.
I want RTD to expand train service to places like Boulder, and give the taxpayers in those areas their money's worth. But RTD should not have to reduce its current service below its already substandard level to do that. The state will be providing new funding; RTD may need even more to reach quality and coverage levels needed to help the State achieve its climate goals.
Scott Liva
Yes.
The Boulder-Longmont train must be completed for the prosperity of the entire system.
Would you support extending GM and CEO Debra Johnson's contract when it expires in 2025? Why or why not?
Matthew Larsen
Not sure.
I have many concerns about the performance of RTD during Debra Johnson's tenure. However I do not think she can be held wholly responsible. I think the existing Board's lack of vigorous oversight is likely part of the problem. If elected, I would dig deep to understand the real source of RTD's recent poor performance, and decide on Johnson's contract depending on those findings.
Scott Liva
Not sure.
All options would have to be considered before making any decision.