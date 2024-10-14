Meet the candidates in RTD’s District G race

Who's running?
Julien Bouquet
What's your elevator pitch for why voters should choose you?
Julien Bouquet
We have made a great deal of progress at RTD from where we were in 2020. I was elected to the Board in 2021, and we were facing massive issues after the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe there are several accomplishments we have made as a Board to better the agency including: creating a more efficient and affordable fare system, implementing Zero Fare for Better Air and Zero Fare for Youth.
What is the biggest problem facing RTD right now, and what would you do to fix it?
Julien Bouquet
One of the biggest problems facing RTD right now is the service levels in the southeast, and overall customer experience. Due to the speed restrictions and coping panels project that have been going on, RTD has caused a lot of frustration with riders. I can tell you first hand as a rider, it was not efficient taking the E Line in recent history. We need more focus on the customer experience.
Planned and unplanned maintenance projects made the light rail system very unreliable this summer. What can be done to better balance infrastructure needs with riders' needs?
Julien Bouquet
A better balance for infrastructure needs and riders' needs comes down to creativity and communication. RTD needs to be creative in how we provide service when maintenance projects are happening. This could either be through the agency, or other service providers. Also, RTD needs to continue to create better communication strategies for customers.
RTD has struggled to restore services cut during the pandemic. What would you do to address that?
Julien Bouquet
We have a lack of service because of a lack of drivers. I have spoken with several drivers and one of the issues we are facing is that a lot of new drivers are being given some of the most difficult routes to operate, which I believe is leading to higher employee attrition. We need to start having the conversation of whether or not we have an efficient and equitable run board for our operators.
RTD cut many commuter-focused express buses during the pandemic and prioritized bus lines used by essential workers and transit-dependent riders. Should RTD change that strategy and invest in more commuter services again? Why or why not?
Julien Bouquet
No.
The focus should always be our transit-dependent riders and essential workers first. Continuing service for those who need our services the most should always be the goal. Many folks have transitioned to remote or hybrid work and no longer need to commute as often to work. As we continue to protect and potentially expand service, the next step is to look into those commuter-focused routes.
What should RTD do to make passengers feel safer?
Julien Bouquet
There are multiple factors that RTD should do to make passengers safe, but the main priority should be more of a presence of transit police on our light rail and bus services. We are making the transition from private security to transit police, which has been beneficial. And increasing that police presence around areas where there is unwanted activity is key.
How many times have you used public transit in the last six months? What do you primarily use transit for? If you don't use it, why not?
Julien Bouquet
11-30
Currently, my primary use of transit is for sporting and entertainment events in Denver. I commute from the suburbs of Douglas County to Denver and generally use the E Line to do so. I do occasionally use the light rail for Board meetings and Board retreats.
Should RTD continue to save money toward the Boulder-Longmont train, and other unfinished FasTracks projects — even if that eventually cuts into RTD's ability to provide service now? Why?
Julien Bouquet
No.
I do believe there are reasonable solutions for a passenger train to Boulder-Longmont, and completing unfinished FasTracks projects such as the southwest extension. That being said, we cannot be sacrificing service to our essential workers and those who are transit-dependent for a train to Boulder. A train to Boulder-Longmont is possible, but it can't fall all on the financial shoulders of RTD.
Would you support extending GM and CEO Debra Johnson's contract when it expires in 2025? Why or why not?
Julien Bouquet
Yes.
I have worked with GM/CEO Johnson for the last four years, and she has placed RTD on a solid and sustainable track after a global pandemic. She is the right person to continue leading the agency in the near future. It will be up to this new Board to give what directions we want going forward.