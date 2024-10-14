Meet the candidates in RTD’s District H race

Who's running?
What's your elevator pitch for why voters should choose you?
Patrick O’Keefe
I have spent my entire career helping to build critical public infrastructure. In my first job on Capitol Hill, I helped to secure funding for the Southwest Corridor. Later, I served for over two decades as an executive in the engineering and construction industry working on global infrastructure projects and managed large organizations. This real-world experience will help with RTD's challenges.
What is the biggest problem facing RTD right now, and what would you do to fix it?
Patrick O’Keefe
Lost trust. I intend to focus on rider and employee safety and more predictable service for our customers. Other issues like this summer's expansive maintenance projects have caused disenfranchisement. While those are issues inherited by this management team, we have to be better about communicating these challenges and the plans to dig out of the maintenance hole.
Planned and unplanned maintenance projects made the light rail system very unreliable this summer. What can be done to better balance infrastructure needs with riders' needs?
Patrick O’Keefe
These issues started a long time ago. I applaud RTD for making very difficult choices to start addressing the backlog. I do think RTD fell short of obligations to communicate the backlog challenges and the specific projects causing inconvenience and angst. Frequent communication about upcoming projects and why more urgent unplanned responses have occurred will go a long way to reduce frustration.
RTD has struggled to restore services cut during the pandemic. What would you do to address that?
Patrick O’Keefe
As noted, safety, welcoming stations and stops and predictable service are the biggest issues that we can focus on with urgency.
RTD cut many commuter-focused express buses during the pandemic and prioritized bus lines used by essential workers and transit-dependent riders. Should RTD change that strategy and invest in more commuter services again? Why or why not?
Patrick O’Keefe
Yes.
The vast majority of people in my district use transit for commuting or to attend special events rather than daily errands. More commuter services will reconnect taxpayers and users with the RTD. We need to align these commuter services with new hybrid work schedules and a renewed focus moving people across Douglas and Arapahoe Counties to work locations in the areas around the Tech Center.
What should RTD do to make passengers feel safer?
Patrick O’Keefe
First and most obvious is the lack of consequences for aggressive, dangerous or violent behavior. I am stimulatedwith the focus on more RTD security officers. They need to be present on trains, bus stops and platforms. In addition, better lighting and clear signage are easy investments to make RTD facilities more safe.
How many times have you used public transit in the last six months? What do you primarily use transit for? If you don't use it, why not?
Patrick O’Keefe
11-30
Commuting to downtown for client meetings.
Should RTD continue to save money toward the Boulder-Longmont train, and other unfinished FasTracks projects — even if that eventually cuts into RTD's ability to provide service now? Why?
Patrick O’Keefe
No.
I am sympathetic to the communities upset about this promised service. I also note the Southwest corridor service extension has also been left unbuilt. Based on what I know now, it is simply too expensive for RTD to build at the expense of our existing commitments. A partnership with Front Range Rail might offer a solution to provide this service. I look forward to working on solutions.
Would you support extending GM and CEO Debra Johnson's contract when it expires in 2025? Why or why not?
Patrick O’Keefe
Not sure.
I do not have enough information at this time. I will start with the understanding that her job is incredibly challenging and she has dealt with a huge number of issues. I look forward to a better understanding of her performance and her plans for the urgent change needed in the district.