Duain Wolfe retiring from the Colorado Symphony Chorus as legendary founding director

When conductor Duain Wolfe retires as Colorado Symphony Chorus Director this weekend, he’ll leave behind a half-century-long legacy of choral music in Colorado, from working with Central City Opera to founding the Colorado Children’s Chorale in 1974 to launching the Colorado Symphony Chorus 40 years ago — all of this while winning three Grammys as the chorus director for the Chicago Symphony Chorus.
He’ll end the way he began: preparing the Colorado Symphony Chorus for Giuseppe Verdi’s massive "Requiem." Performances at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver are October 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and October 20 at 1:00 p.m.
Duain Wolfe speaks with CPR Classical’s Patty Painter-Wakefield on Colorado Matters on CPR News October 17 at 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
