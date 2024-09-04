Get ready for Colorado’s 2024-25 classical concert season

There's a lot to love about Colorado's classical music scene, and the curtain is about to rise on a brand new concert season. We’ve perused the season and found some concerts we think you might like from top groups in Denver and along Colorado's Front Range (listed below in alphabetical order). Check out CPR's Colorado Classical Music Guide to choose among hundreds of live events happening across the state.

The 39th season for Boulder’s Ars Nova singers is all about Contrasts — light and shadow, time and eternity, lost and found, to name a few. Join them for requiems, masses and songs throughout the season.



Check out: Frank Martin’s "Mass for Double Choir" and Herbert Howells’ "Requiem," May 30 - June 1, 2025

One of the nation’s most respected period-instrument ensembles celebrates 20 years in 2025. Dancers join BCOC to highlight the rhythms of the Baroque era this September, alongside performances of their annual Baroque opera, and hear their take on three of Bach’s "Brandenburg Concertos" in May.



Kabin Thomas says, “Every BCOC show I’ve seen has been world-class, showcasing their impeccable ensemble movement, perfect intonation, rhythmic integrity and Frank Nowell's genius-level creativity. I’m looking forward to the opera 'Antony & Cleopatra' in September!”



Check out: Johann Hasse's opera "Antony & Cleopatra," September 13 and 14, 2024

The BBF goes well beyond the confines of their namesake J.S. Bach. From Venice of the 1700s to a Colorado premiere of a work written by music director and violinist Zachary Carrettin, explore centuries of music with their four concerts this year.



Check out: The CORE ensemble performs women of the Baroque era, March 8, 2025

Going strong for nearly 70 years, the Boulder Philharmonic invites you to CU Boulder’s Macky Auditorium with guest artists like violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Alessio Bax this season. They bust out of their tuxes to adventure beyond classical at locales like Planet Bluegrass in Lyons and the Dickens Opera House in Longmont.



Jean Inaba says, “Great seeing they’re giving two world premieres, plus the big Beethoven choral blowout which you don't hear too often - his monumental 'Missa Solemnis.' There’s something for everyone, classical newbies plus aficionados who want something out of the ordinary.”



Check out: Holst's "The Planets" and the world premiere of John Heins's "Moons of the Giants," November 10, 2024

2024/2025 is the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs’s first season in their new home: the Ent Center for the Arts. Things start with three guest soloists for the annual “Organ Spectacular.” Bonus: they’ve developed a fun, short quiz to identify which concert might best suit your taste.



Check out: Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 and American composer John Mackey’s "Songs from the End of the World," October 12 and 13, 2024

Can you ever have enough Bach? Matt Weesner doesn’t think so. Dedicated to promoting the music of J.S. Bach and his contemporaries, the Colorado Bach Ensemble brings you two large-scale Bach vocal performances this season — his "Christmas Oratorio" in December and "St. Matthew Passion" in February.



Check out: Their free educational Cantata Insights Series, exploring this enormously important part of Bach’s repertoire.

The Colorado Ballet has brought traditional and contemporary ballet to Denver since 1961. This season, enjoy some of the hits like Tchaikovsky’s "The Sleeping Beauty" and "The Nutcracker," plus "Cassanova," a brand new ballet from American composer Kerry Muzzey and choreographer Kenneth Tindall.



Check out: "ALICE (in Wonderland)," March 7-16, 2025

Nearing 100 years of orchestral music to the Pikes Peak region, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic has everything from Bach to the music of the 80s lined up for this season. Included on the list is their “Dia de los Muertos” concert in collaboration with Denver’s Mexican Cultural Center and William Grant Still’s blues and jazz infused Symphony No. 2 “Song of a New Race.”



Check out: New Year’s Eve: Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue," written in 1924 to round out a blowout centenary celebration, December 30 and 31, 2024

After a successful 100th anniversary last year, the region’s premiere orchestra, The Colorado Symphony, dives into its second century with an all-star line-up in the year ahead. There’s something for everyone, be it an evening with Itzhak Perlman and Beethoven or a favorite film experience with a live performance of the score.

The Denver Brass has more than 40 years of experience creating brass music at its finest, and these 13 brass and percussion musicians return to popular traditions like the annual Celtic concert, plus an audience request show to kick off the season.



Patty Painter-Wakefield says, “Watch for April's 'Echoes in Time' with St. Martin's Chamber Choir — multiple choirs placed around the room and the raw power of brass playing music from Gabrieli to the legendary rock group Queen.”



Check out: "Echoes in Time" with St. Martin’s Chamber Choir, April 5 and 6, 2025

77 years young! The Denver Philharmonic welcomes guest conductors throughout the season, plus Music Director Laureate Lawrence Golan, for concerts of seasonal favorites and classical hits.

CPR Classical Behind the Baton host Scott O’Neil leads a concert on September 20 and 21 of underrepresented composers like Denver-born Mary D. Watkins and late Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas, including a free outdoor concert at the Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park in celebration of World Peace Day.



Check out: Saint-Saens "Danse macabre" and Berlioz’s "Symphonie fantastique" with guest conductor Rachel Waddell, October 25 and 26, 2024

Friends of Chamber Music has ushered in the world’s top classical artists to Colorado for 70 years and grown as a leader in presenting women, BIPOC composers and artists. This year, they welcome some returning favorites in soprano Karen Slack and the Danish String Quartet. The FOCM 2024/2025 season starts with the Takacs Quartet on their 50th anniversary tour.



Karla Walker says, “Pianist Awadagin Pratt emerged as a recording artist about the same time my career in classical music radio was starting. In fact, the recording engineer at the station I worked for at the time knew Awadagin. They had both studied at the Peabody Conservatory at the same time. So I've always felt a connection to his music and recordings. CPR Classical is hosting Pratt's appearance at the Friends of Chamber Music series on December 4 at the Newman Center. I hope to meet Awadagin Pratt for the first time, and I look forward to seeing you at the concert!”



Check out: Pianist Awadagin Pratt, December 4, 2024

Courtesy of Kantorei

This year marks the 10th year for Kantorei’s Managing Artistic Director Joel Rinsema, who has made his mark championing today’s leading choral composers like Eric Whitacre, Caroline Shaw and Christopher Tin through performances, collaborations and commissions. Kantorei also highlights the best in Colorado music, having recently finished a three-year residency with Spirituals Project Music Director M. Roger Holland, II. This season, hear a true choral masterwork in March, the "Mass for Double Choir" by Denver composer Terry Schlenker.



Matt Weesner says, “Joel Rinsema and Kantorei have another impressive season of concerts ahead, with music ranging from ancient to modern. Grammy-winning composer Christopher Tin kicks off the season with a visit to Denver, bringing a new piece commissioned by Kantorei. Following the concerts, the choir will record a new album. Performances are October 5 and 6 in Denver.”



Check out: Randall Thompson’s choral masterpiece "Frostiana," set to the poetry of Robert Frost, December 7, 8 and 20, 2024

For Artistic and General Director Greg Carpenter’s 20th and final season, Opera Colorado brings love, loss and opera at its finest to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Donizetti’s light-hearted "Daughter of the Regiment" and Puccini’s revered "La Bohème."



Monika Vischer says, "Gaetano Donizetti's 'Daughter of the Regiment' is about a different kind of daddy issue. Young Marie doesn't have one or two fathers, she has an entire regiment of them! This opéra comique is full of wit and charm, and in good hands with OC Music Director Ari Pelto. It's the perfect gateway opera if you've never tried it, or even if you think you hate it. In February, hang on to your hanky as Puccini rips your heart out with his famous, wrenching melodies set to the bohemian love tragedy in Paris of Rodolfo and Mimi. Two sure hit productions for OC this season."



Check out: A third-season production will be announced in September.

The Spirituals Project Choir and M. Roger Holland, II, CPR Classical’s collaborator for the Spirituals Radio Project, are devoted to promoting and preserving African American spirituals, and you can hear them carry out their mission at various locations around Denver throughout the year.



Check out: Winter concert: "The Exodus: One Story, Two Communities," February 27, 2025

Courtesy Sphere Ensemble/Danielle Lirette Members of the Sphere Ensemble perform both classical music as well as arrangements of modern music.

Sphere is made up of 14 members devoted to playing underrepresented composers and unique arrangements (many they do themselves) of more modern artists with wider appeal, like the Beatles and Stevie Wonder. The boundary-defying ensemble presents four concerts this season, from celebrating the 100th anniversary of Gerswhin’s "Rhapsody in Blue" to a brand-new commission from Colorado composer Carter Pann.



Check out: "Women’s Work, Vol. 2: Jesse Montgomery, Lady Gaga and beyond," Livestream May 31-June 8, 2025

Madrigals, Magnificat and Masses! This year, St. Martin’s Chamber Choir explores some of the most powerful vocal music from northern Europe, with a trip to Italy, too. The whole season starts with Vaughan Williams’s "Mass in G minor," written just after World War I.



Patty Painter-Wakefield says, “Although Palestrina's exact birthdate isn't really known, 1525 is a likely year, which makes this coming year the 500th anniversary of his birth! St. Martin's Chamber Choir is celebrating this towering figure of Renaissance music with a whole concert dedicated to his music February 22, 23 and 24 — a treat for anyone (like me) who enjoys the voice-weaving of Renaissance style at its peak. And in December, CPR Classical's Kabin Thomas will again join them to narrate Dickens 'A Christmas Carol.'"



Check out: Vaughan Williams’s post-World War I, a capella masterwork, "Mass in G minor," September 28 and 29, 2024

Sixty professional airmen musicians make up the United States Air Force Band just north of Colorado Springs, and you can hear their nine professional ensembles throughout the year. This month, they explore 100 years of French music for double wind quintet.



Kabin Thomas says, "This elite ensemble composed of active-duty Airmen serves multiple purposes — from inspiring patriotism and representing the Air Force globally to performing a wide range of music, from classical to ceremonial. Their versatility and dedication make them an invaluable asset to the nation and the pride of the U.S. Air and Space Force."



Check out: Milhaud, Francaix and their French colleagues, September 13, 15 and 19, 2025



More concerts to explore:

Aspen Music Festival Winter Recital Series: Three star recitals awaken Harris Hall from its snowy hibernation, awaiting the next big summer festival. Concerts to be announced.

Colorado Chamber Players: An award-winning ensemble of top local talent for over 30 years, including members of the Colorado Symphony. Highlight: ¡Celebración Latina!, March 9 and 10, 2025

Englewood Arts Concert Series: Guided by artistic director Silver Ainomäe and committed to education for over two decades. Concerts to be announced.

Ivy Street Ensemble: A passion to bring music to under-resourced youth with engaging community concerts from these Colorado Symphony musicians.

MAS Eclectic: Diverse line-up at the beautifully renovated Savoy in Denver’s historic Curtis Park in Five Points. Highlight: Tesla Quartet, September 12, 2024.

Playground Ensemble: Conrad Kehn and his cutting-edge band deliver some of Denver’s best experimental music. Concerts to be announced. Highlight: Collaboration with AVID Dance, September 6, 2024

Second Tuesdays: Long-running series in Arvada of top talent, each worth attending. Highlight: the return of former Boulder pianist Hsing-ay Hsu, February 11, 2025

Vilar Performing Arts Center: A diamond in Breckenridge rivaling Denver’s finest venues. Highlight: pianist Conrad Tao with tapper Caleb Teicher, February 16, 2025

Schools of Music

Find some of the most affordable or free performances from faculty and emerging students at university schools of music across the Front Range. They also bring in star artists that sneak in under the radar from time to time, like the Catalyst Quartet at Colorado College in Colorado Springs on October 30, superstar soprano Renee Fleming at CU Boulder on January 31, and the Imani Winds with the Boston Brass at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, April 25, 2025.



Colleges include: