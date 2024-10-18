WATCH: El Paso County Commission District 4 candidate forum, presented by League of Women Voters

Candidates vying for the County Commission District 4 seat took part in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday evening.

The candidates include Republican Cory Applegate, Democrat Detra Duncan, and Luis Ybarra Jr., who is unaffiliated, but only Duncan and Ybarra Jr. participated in the forum.

The Board of County Commissioners is an administrative and policy-making body with powers and authority granted by the General Assembly of the Colorado State Legislature. The districts are equal in population, and the boundaries are established by the board every two years. District 4 includes eastern El Paso County, including areas south of State Highway 94. Find out more about the board here.