One dead, 26 sick in Colorado amid ‘severe E. coli outbreak’ linked to McDonald’s food

Officials say 27 people in Colorado have been sickened by an outbreak of E. coli, which investigators are connecting to food at McDonald’s restaurants.

“A fast-moving outbreak investigation” is underway in Colorado and other western states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationwide, 49 people have been infected with the same strain of E. coli. Most of the cases are in Colorado, however, where an older person has also died after contracting the bacteria, according to the CDC. A child has also been hospitalized and diagnosed with a condition that can result in kidney failure. In neighboring Nebraska, nine people are ill.

The common thread federal investigators say is McDonald’s Quarter Pounder. Teams believe fresh, slivered onions and/or fresh beef patties are the culprit.

McDonald’s told federal regulators that it had removed the ingredients from some stores, and Quarter Pounders may be temporarily unavailable.

What to know about this outbreak of E. coli infections