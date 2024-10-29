Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership CEO steps down

Susan Edmondson submitted her resignation last week during a Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership meeting.

Citing health concerns for the resignation, Edmondson said she was honored to work for downtown Colorado Springs.

“I have every confidence the Downtown Partnership and its entities will continue to help existing and new businesses thrive while providing a sense of place for all to enjoy,” she said

Susan Edmondson became Downtown Partnership President and CEO in 2013. Over her 11 years with the business group, Colorado Springs brought in 2.3 billion dollars of new investments, according to the city.

Edmondson helped secure the state certification of Downtown as a creative district, and during the pandemic, she helped facilitate $700,000 in grants for small businesses.

She was also instrumental in public improvements such as AdAmAn Alley and the Downtown Gateways initiative.

Board Chair Jennifer Furda will lead Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership until the group names an interim CEO.