Three people dead, three others injured during Halloween party shooting in Northglenn

Updated at 8:55 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Three people are dead and three others are injured following a shooting at a Halloween party in Northglenn early Friday morning.

Northglenn police officers were dispatched to a home on Belford Drive shortly after midnight after receiving a call about gunfire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and five others were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Two of the people hospitalized later died from their injuries.

Police believe multiple shooters were involved, but they do not have a suspect in custody, according to James Burlison, a public information officer for Northglenn Police Department.

“We do not believe there's a current threat to the public,” Burlison said. “We have no reason to believe it was a drive-by [shooting].”

A temporary shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area of the shooting but has now been lifted.

The shooting is still under investigation. Victims' identities will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office after their families are notified.

This is a developing story and may be updated.