Election day voting brings joy, angst for Colorado participants

Colorado makes it easy to vote early, and from wherever you are, but there is still just something a little special about going to the polls on election day.

At Belmar Library in Lakewood, newly-minted American Sara Haveman, 31, was voting for the first time Tuesday morning after just completing her naturalization ceremony on Monday.



Dressed in patriotic colors, Haveman proudly displayed the naturalization certificate she brought just to prove her eligibility.



“This is very exciting for me,” Haveman said. “I’m feeling very patriotic today, I’m dressed up in red, white and blue.”



The timing was just coincidental for Haveman. Her permanent residency card was expiring and she had previously made the decision to become a citizen. It was a bonus that it happened in time to vote on Tuesday.



“I had never voted before, so I feel like this is a historic one to vote in,” Haveman said. “I feel very proud today. It was exciting when I walked in there.”



The elections staff gave her a round of applause when it was announced that she was a first-time voter.

Sam Brasch/CPR News Sara Haveman, 31, voted in the U.S. for the first time in her life on Tuesday at a Lakewood polling place. Canadian by birth, she has lived in the U.S. for much of her life, but just became a citizen on Monday and proudly shows off her naturalization certificate.

Kenzie May of Lakewood, 19, is also a first time voter, but for a different reason. She just aged up to become eligible.



“I can finally put my opinion out there,” May said, but noted that the length of the Colorado ballot was daunting. “I would say it is kind of confusing coming from somebody who has never voted before. I think that was the hardest part, just filling out the ballot and having to do some research and make sure I know what I am voting for.”

Sam Brasch/CPR News Kenzie May, 19, with her dog Kaia after voting at Belmar Library in Lakewood Tuesday Nov. 5, 2024.

At the Highlands Recreation Center in Denver, Alex Wood, said the nation’s polarization bothers him, but he was glad to get his vote in.



“I can’t believe where we’re at in this country,” Wood said. “I’m participating. That’s the best I can do.”



Also in Denver, Duncan Hales said he intentionally voted Tuesday because he wanted to see what it was like to participate on election day.



“It was good. Everyone was enthusiastic inside. It was encouraging,” Hales said.



Still, even as he got his vote in, Hales was now worrying about the outcome.

“A little anxious,” Hales acknowledged. “Going to go back home, sit on the couch and mull over the results for the next 24 hours.”

Ty Scrable felt the opposite. After he voted at Belmar Tuesday morning he said he planned to stay away from the punditry and election hoopla.

“I’m not going to be tuned in too much,” Scrable said. “I hope that we can come together and take a look at the issues we have in the world and address them in a positive manner.”