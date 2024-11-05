Feeling anxious about the election? Here’s what you can do to calm your nerves

Elections can raise a lot of anxiety.

What will the future of the nation, the state, and issues you care about look like when the votes are tallied?

How will you navigate emotional conversations with family and loved ones?

We spoke with Kelly Bowman, Colorado’s crisis line program manager, to source helpful tips and tricks for navigating this stressful time.

Make a plan to vote

Bowman said if you haven’t voted yet, now is the time to make a plan. Knowing when and how you’ll vote “can help reduce your anxiety when it comes to the logistics of making sure that your voice and your vote count.” That includes taking into consideration rush hour and whether the drop-off is a drive-thru or if you’ll need to find free or paid parking.

The deadline to mail your ballot back has passed, but you can still drop off your ballot through Election Day at a drop box or voting location near you.

Not registered to vote? You can register online or in person through Election Day.

Need help understanding the issues on your ballot? Check out our statewide voter guide, Denver voter guide and Southern Colorado voter guide.

Set healthy boundaries and know when to unplug

Politics can be polarizing, even amongst loved ones. To help ease stress and preserve important relationships, Bowman suggests setting boundaries with friends and family.

“Community is very important when we talk about managing stress, managing anger, anxiety, those big emotions that can be uncomfortable to sit with,” she explained. “It's important to have conversations no matter what you believe and where you fall on the political spectrum. However, it's also really important to be clear about which policies and topics are just not going to be helpful or healthy to discuss and debate.”

Bowman also emphasized the need to limit exposure to the constant barrage of information that’s available in the digital age. This can look like limiting the amount of time spent online or tuned into TV or radio news.



If “we don't have a break to connect to things that fuel us,” Bowman explained, “we can’t help offset some of that anxiety that we may be experiencing.”

She acknowledged that turning off the news at such an eventful time “can kind of seem counterproductive to wanting to feel informed. But again, that constant cycle of coverage can be pretty damaging and can increase stress.”

Spend time outside and incorporate movement into your day

“Get outside … get some sun exposure … get your body moving,” Bowman encouraged. All of these things help the body release stress.



If you only have a few minutes, take a walk around the block. Or, if you have more time, consider a trip to the gym, a hike, a bike ride, or anything else you enjoy that gets your body moving.

Find a healthy distraction

Bowman said that when we’re already feeling stressed or anxious, “our window of tolerance for [additional] stress is a little bit compromised.” This means distractions can be a healthy coping mechanism.

“Read a book or watch a comfort show,” Bowman encouraged. You could also cook or bake, do a puzzle, work on arts or crafts, or enjoy music. If you need something accessible and easy, consider purchasing an adult coloring book or a paint-by-numbers kit.

Bowman said creating a playlist is another good activity. Then, she encouraged, listen to your playlist while getting outside, moving your body, or even just driving your ballot to the dropbox.

Make time to breathe or meditate

Re-centering through breathwork or meditation can also provide relief. Whether you need to step away as results come in, or you find yourself wide awake tonight, you can use the resources below — or the audio attached to this story — to find peace.

Free meditation videos

Meditation apps

Calm, a meditation and sleep app – offers a 14-day free trial

Headspace, an everyday mental health app – offers a 14-day free trial

Happier, an app that provides personalized strategies to help you become happier, healthier, more productive and more creative – offers a 7-day free trial

Connect with loved ones and community

Another key component – whether you want to stay glued to the polls or find a distraction – is planning to be with loved ones or in community.

If you’re worried about election anxiety, make plans to be with people (or animal companions) as the results unfold.

What if I just…want a drink (or a smoke)?

Bowman said the urge to reach for vices such as caffeine, alcohol and nicotine is totally normal, but cautions that they “can sometimes exacerbate the feelings of anxiety.”

So approach with caution.

What if I’m feeling really upset, or am still unsettled weeks after the election?

You can call, text or chat 988 – Colorado’s suicide and crisis lifeline – any time of day, free of charge. The number connects you to a trained specialist for support. And, you don’t have to provide any identifying information. You can remain entirely anonymous.

“If you or someone [you love] continues to experience feelings of anger or isolation, anxiety or depression, for a prolonged period of time,” Bowman said, “typically more than two weeks, that may be time that we encourage someone to start looking for professional help.”