Girl Dads, a Drag Star, and Opera: Opera Colorado Reimagines a comedic classic

Opera Colorado's new production of Donizetti's "The Daughter of the Regiment" offers audiences a contemporary perspective on the classic 1840 comedy, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race winner Monét X Change in a traditionally non-singing role that has been reimagined for her operatic background.

Stage Director Chía Patiño has inverted the opera's typical portrayal of how a military regiment influences its adopted daughter, instead exploring how the presence of a young woman transforms the soldiers around her.

"I think in general they tend to stage her as therefore a very manly woman," Patiño explained. "I decided to turn around and to see what happened if, as every father, the tenderness comes out in every father when they have a daughter .... There is a softer part in every man's heart that comes out when they're dealing specifically with daughters."

The production marks a significant moment for Opera Colorado through its casting of X Change as the Duchess of Krakenthorp. While the role has historically been a cameo speaking part performed by notable public figures, including the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Opera Colorado has picked up on Minnesota Opera's 2023 production to transform it into a singing role specifically for X Change.

X Change, who began her classical training in high school before attending Westminster Choir College in New Jersey, sees this production as an opportunity to unite her artistic worlds.

"I've always been, since I graduated college, always was trying to think of a way, and when I got into drag of how those two worlds could merge," she said.

Courtesy Opera Colorado/Matt Staver The Duchess of Krakenthorp (Monét X Change, right) and Marquise of Birkenfeld (Catherine Cook, left) in act two of "Daughter of the Regiment."

For this production, Music Director Ari Pelto collaborated with X Change to select a new aria different from the one she performed with the Minnesota Opera. While keeping the specific piece under wraps, Pelto noted they "wanted something that expressed the moment and wasn't just a little showpiece kind of inserted into the drama."

The production aims to attract new audiences to opera while honoring the art form's traditions. X Change recognizes her unique position to bridge these communities: "I think oftentimes for people who aren't in the community and some people in the community, they tend to think that opera is only for rich, old, white people. And I think that I am a testament, a lot of the people in the show are testament, that it is for everyone."

Courtesy Opera Colorado/Matt Staver Marquise of Birkenfeld (Catherine Cook, center) performs with the ensemble of Opera Colorado's "Daughter of the Regiment."

Pelto emphasizes that while "The Daughter of the Regiment" is known for its comedy, it carries genuine emotional depth.

"What's appealing to me about [Donizetti] generally, and this piece specifically, is his wonderful ability to combine humor and light textures and vocal fireworks with touching warm humanity," he said.

The production showcases both international talent and local artists, something Pelto sees as central to Opera Colorado's identity. "Our artists, the singers on stage come from all over the world," he explains. "And at the same time, we have our musicians in the pit and our chorus on the stage, and they are our neighbors ... That constant is vital to the identity of our company."

Courtesy Opera Colorado/Jamie Krauss Performers rehearse for Opera Colorado's new production of Donizetti’s “The Daughter of the Regiment."

Patiño believes the production's themes resonate particularly well with contemporary audiences.

"We're living in such a hard time ... and we forget how important it is to love, to be able to just enjoy life," she said. "Opera reminds us of all these incredible, beautiful things that also make us love ... To be connected with our good emotions is part of keeping us healthy and together as a society."

X Change hopes her appearance will help create new opera enthusiasts.

"What I'm most excited about are the new little opera babies that are going to be born from coming to the show and seeing how cool and how dramatic and fascinating opera is," she said.

Courtesy Opera Colorado/Matt Staver The tension rises in act two as the formidable Duchess of Krakenthorp (Monét X Change, center left) and Marquise of Birkenfeld (Catherine Cook, center right) clash in "Daughter of the Regiment."

The production represents a broader trend in opera of reexamining traditional works through contemporary lenses while maintaining their musical integrity. Pelto's approach to the score remains firmly rooted in Donizetti's intentions while offering fresh insights into the characters' relationships and motivations.

Opera Colorado’s "The Daughter of the Regiment" plays at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House through Nov. 17.

Editor’s Note: Opera Colorado is a financial supporter of Colorado Public Radio. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.